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44 Best Celeb Pics From Coachella Weekend 1

LA must have been a ghost town.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
KATSEYE

Coachella weekend one was a total banger with sets by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Katseye, Interpol, The Strokes, FKA Twigs, and so many more. Passes sold out almost instantly this year — just like every other year — but you can still watch all the concerts on Coachella’s Youtube channel and you can livestream weekend two at the same link starting Friday.

Of course, there’s a lot more going on at Coachella than the performances. Every year if seems like more and more brands spend big bucks building out lavish activations and throwing big parties to entice celebrities in between sets. Here are some of our favorite pics from this year’s star-studded fêtes.

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