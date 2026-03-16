The Best (and Worst) Looks From the 2026 Academy Awards Red Carpet

The 98th annual Academy Awards were held last night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Major winners of the night included One Battle After Another for Best Picture, Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director and Adapted Screenplay (One Battle After Another), Michael B. Jordan for Lead Actor (Sinners), Jessie Buckley for Lead Actress (Hamnet), Sean Penn for Supporting Actor (One Battle After Another), Amy Madigan for Supporting Actress (Weapons), Ryan Coogler for Best Original Screenplay (Sinners), and KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Golden).

But for the fashion obsessed, the real show was on the red carpet, where the looks ran the gamut from ravishing to downright wretched. We’ll leave it up to you to decide which is which.