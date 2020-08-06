10 After Sun Treatments to Keep Up Your Summer Glow

The masses are slowly re-emerging and taking to sandy shores and poolside perches, but with all this newfound sun-worshipping comes the dreaded burn.

Here are 10 stellar products that are sure to keep your summer tan soothed and properly hydrated.

1. MOROCCANOIL After Sun Milk, $28

Even if you’re not burned, this light-weight formula is a must post-sunbathing. It’s packed with cooling aloe, antioxidant-rich Argan oil, and vitamin E. Your skin will almost instantly absorb it and did we mention it smells divine? Coconut and passion fruit oils add a tropical scent with a hint of Monoï (aka Tahitian gardenia).

2. KORRES Greek Yoghurt Calming + Cooling Gel, $26

Besides the collagen-boosting protein yoghurt, this mixture also includes sweet almond oil to help retain moisture. Plus, thanks to the willow herb extract your skin will be less oily too. Apply immediately after getting out of the sun to reduce red, irritated, or sunburnt skin.

3. HAMPTON SUN Hydrating Aloe Mist, $28

This water-based spray not only delivers a shot of natural aloe but also cooling menthol and vitamin E. It’s also oil-free, so there’s no greasiness when applied. We recommend toting the smaller 1 oz. size in your bag should you need a little pick-me-up refresher throughout the day.

4. COOLA ER+ Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion, $32

Described as “a wheatgrass shot for your skin”, this lotion not only hydrates with aloe vera but also agave to help lock in moisture. Lavender oil helps with inflammation, while rosemary extract refreshes. As an added bonus, the brand is EcoCert certified, vegan, and reef friendly too.

5. PETER THOMAS ROTH Cucumber Gel Mask, $150

This complex concoction of cucumber, papaya, chamomile, pineapple, sugar maple, sugarcane, orange, lemon, bilberry, and aloe vera (whew!) is everything sun-distressed skin needs. It reduces puffiness, soothes burns, and softens too. Get the super sized bottle and use generously!

6. SUN BUM Cool Down Spray, $12

You should apply this 15 minutes before even going into the sun as a precaution. There’s a trifecta of soothing aloe, cucumber extract, and vitamin E to balance the skin’s hydration levels. Use it immediately after toweling off and at least every two hours while you’re exposed to the sun.

7. EUCERIN After Sun Cream Gel, $20

You can use this on your body and face. It not only relieves burns and redness, but prevents damage caused by UV rays and other external anti-radicals. There are no perfume or dyes, so it works for even the most sensitive skin. Plus the company has a history of working with dermatologists for over 100 years so consider it officially derma-recommended.

8. BOTA Nourishing All-Day Body Lotion + Avocado Oil, $35

While you can use this product as an everyday lotion, it’s also full of CBD benefits to relax the skin, reduce swelling and redness, all while antioxidants even out skin tone and improve overall smoothness. You get all the benefits of vitamins A, C, D, and E along with 400 mg of full-spectrum CBD.

9. SISLEY PARIS After-Sun Care Tan Extender, $175

Besides the usual hydrating ingredients—shea butter, stevia leaf extract, and plant glycerin—there’s a small amount of self-tanner included too. Ergo, not only will you repair your tan, you’ll also enhance it… we definitely think that’s worth the beauty splurge!

10. LA MER The After Sun Enhancer, $133

This refreshing gel contains Golden Algae Ferment to replenish skin combined with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth to help regenerate burnt skin, while simultaneously moisturizing and soothing. It also has an antioxidant boost from lime tea to neutralize free radicals.

