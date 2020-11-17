It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Windows Are Here

It might feel like a mere five minutes have passed since it was summertime, but lo and behold: the Holiday season is well and truly upon us. And just to drive it home, Bergdorf Goodman revealed its 2020 campaign today, aptly titled Bergdorf Goodness.

Inspired by all the good acts we’ve witnessed in the face of hardship this year, the department store wanted to celebrate what’s important in NYC and beyond—unity, kindness, and community. This season, the always-iconic windows make a splash in a different way. Instead of placing fine fashions front and center, it’s all about celebrating core values emblematic of what’s truly important right now.

David Hoey, senior director of visual presentation and longtime window dresser, and his team of artisans conceptualized and created each display to showcase the words love, hope, harmony, joy, peace, equality, kindness, and unity. The impactful and beautiful three-dimensional words are faced in polychromatic acrylic mirror and serve to light up Fifth Avenue in a whole new way with their jewel-toned appearance.

Bergdorf Goodman is also partnering with City Harvest and the National CARES Mentoring Movement this season; two organizations that are working to fight against food insecurity and inequities around social and educational infrastructures for young Black people respectively. The store is donating 3% of sales every Monday in December—up to $100,000—to the “Goodness Giving Fund” which will benefit the two organizations. Over 70 brands stocked in the store are also joining them in the cause, and donating an additional percentage of sales.

Peek below for a look at the windows and soak up that festive cheer.

