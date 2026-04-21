Benny’s Eyewear and Selma Blair Partner on Capsule Collection for Race to Erase MS

Benny’s Eyewear, the female-founded luxury brand known for its heirloom-quality reading glasses handcrafted in Italy, is proud to announce its support for Race to Erase MS, the nonprofit organization founded by philanthropist and MS advocate Nancy Davis, who has spent the last 33 years fearlessly working to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis since she was diagnosed. The annual gala is taking place June 5, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and their Orange Campaign, the annual fundraising program to support the gala, kicked off officially during March which is MS Awareness Month, and continues through June 2026, inclusive of their Selma Blair capsule collection. The partnership with Benny’s Eyewear and the Race To Erase MS nonprofit organization underscores the brand’s continued commitment to purpose-driven initiatives and meaningful advocacy.

Rooted in a passion for both design and innovation, Benny’s Eyewear was born from a simple idea: reading glasses should be as beautiful and enduring as they are functional. Inspired by Benjamin Franklin, the inventor of wearable reading spectacles, Benny’s blends American ingenuity with exceptional Italian craftsmanship. Each frame is meticulously handmade by multi-generational artisans in Italy using premium, sustainable materials, including biodegradable acetate and lenses with advanced anti-reflective, anti-scratch, and blue light–blocking technology.

Having started with MS Awareness Month in March, and continuing through the entire month of June 2026, Benny’s is donating 10% site wide from all purchases made using code ORANGE10, to Race To Erase MS, which will contribute funds in support of their scientific and medical research, grants, and studies through their Center Without Walls which continue to contribute to the creation of new medications and treatments available on the market, with the 25th drug about to be FDA approved, and which have made MS a fully liveable disease, while a cure becomes closer in site. When Race To Erase began, there were Zero drugs on the market, and now 24 have been FDA approved, contributing to the functionality of living with this disease.

The brand recently launched a celebrated capsule collection in collaboration with actress and advocate Selma Blair, who has been aligned in past years with Race To Erase MS, even honored at the gala. The collection reflects Blair’s personal style and commitment to authenticity, while also supporting neurological research through a donation to the American Brain Foundation, where she serves as a global ambassador, and for the orange campaign will also include Race To Erase MS.

Benny’s Eyewear recently announced the launch of its exclusive collaboration with actress and advocate, Selma Blair. The six-style eyewear capsule blends timeless Italian craftsmanship with Selma’s distinct sartorial point of view. “Partnering with Selma on this capsule collection has been an absolute joy. We set out to create eyewear that feels both beautifully considered and genuinely empowering, and I believe these six new styles do exactly that. Each pair was handmade in Italy with meticulous attention to detail. Selma’s bold vision and personal connection to eyewear brought a depth and authenticity to the design process that truly elevates the collection. We’re thrilled to share something so thoughtfully crafted with our customers.” Susan Berryman, founder of Benny’s Eyewear says.

Benny’s participation in the Race to Erase MS Orange Campaign builds on this momentum. The annual gala, now in its 33rd year, is one of the most prominent fundraising events dedicated to advancing research for multiple sclerosis. Funds raised support innovative programs like the Center Without Walls, a collaborative network of leading research institutions working together to accelerate breakthroughs in treatment and prevention. Those interested can also visit the Erase MS Orange Campaign online shop.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Benny’s Eyewear for the 2026 Orange Campaign. Their shared interest in philanthropy and desire to support our work at Race To Erase MS is truly appreciated. We are very grateful for this exciting new collaboration,” Nancy Davis, Founder of Race To Erase MS says.

This year’s event will also honor Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, Executive Vice President of Communications at Disney Entertainment Television, with the Medal of Hope Award. Her advocacy following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis has helped reshape public understanding of the disease and inspired greater awareness.

With a foundation built on craftsmanship, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Benny’s Eyewear continues to champion both style and substance. Their involvement in Race to Erase MS reflects a broader mission: to create impact beyond eyewear and support communities working toward transformative change.