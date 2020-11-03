Bella Hadid Slams ‘Loser’ Rapper For Endorsing Trump, As Her Dutch Mom Yolanda Votes For The First Time Ever

Bella Hadid has been passionately using her platform—35 million Instagram followers and counting—to encourage people to use their vote for weeks, and the supermodel hasn’t shied away from expressing her own political opinion either.

Not only has Hadid been endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket, the 24-year-old took to Instagram Stories to call pro-Trump rapper Lil Pump a “loser” today. Hadid shared an image of the Florida-born performer, 20, wearing a MAGA hat and posing with a group of young women after the Trump rally in Michigan.

“This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser,” Hadid captioned the post, adding, “Anwys, I’m going to Mars, you guys want anything?” The rapper, real name Gazzy Garcia, had an audience of 17 million followers on the platform.

Hadid shared a subsequent slide with an image of the rapper speaking to Trump on stage at the aforementioned rally. On the night, Trump personally invited him to speak on stage, but mispronounced his moniker.

“This is literally the cherry on top,” Hadid wrote. “Imagine trying so hard to be famous, that you publicly endorse a president just for clout…and then he calls you little pimp.”

Meanwhile, Hadid’s mom Yolanda proudly voted for the first time today, having recently become a citizen. The Dutch-born model, 56, donned blue for the day and posed for photos with her daughter afterwards. Bella herself voted on Saturday in New York City, generating headlines for her choice of outfit: a green and black MM6 The North Face top.

The mom-of-three was praised by the likes of Marc Jacobs, Hailey Bieber, Derek Blasberg, Joan Smalls, Inez & Vinoodh, and Eva Chen, while her eldest daughter Gigi wrote: “There are real tears. IM SO PROUD.” (Gigi also endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket, sharing posts to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.)

