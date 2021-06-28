Bella Hadid, Ella Emhoff, Ashley Park & More Join Casablanca For Star-studded PFW Dinner At The Ritz

The most-well heeled attendees turned it up in Paris on Saturday night, to celebrate the unveiling of Casablanca’s Spring Summer 2022 collection film, Masao San.

The event was held during Paris Fashion Week: Menswear at the Ritz Paris. Those in attendance included Ashley Park, Alton Mason, Bella Hadid, Camille Rowe, Declan Chan, Ella Emhoff and boyfriend Samuel Hines, Noémie Lenoir, Farida Khelfa, Leon Dame, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Julien Boudet, and Nicolas Maury.

Guests gathered for an intimate cocktail dinner as they raised a toast to the newly-unveiled film. The collection and the short serve as a personal ode to friendships, intimate journeys and exploration, and draws inspiration from designer Charaf Tajer’s travels through Japan. The set design for the Printemps-été 2022 film is thus inspired by ’90s Japanese ads for companies such as Sony, Honda, and Panasonic, and reveals a new collaboration with Japanese ping-pong brand Butterfly.

See the style on the night below:

