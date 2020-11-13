Bella Hadid Teams Up With Chrome Hearts For One-day Only Charity Sale (Ps. It’s Tomorrow!)

Bella Hadid and Chrome Hearts have joined forces once again. This time, to help play a small part towards ending hunger amongst communities in need.

Going gung-ho with a literal hands on approach, the supermodel has hand dyed a collection of Chrome Hearts x Bella ‘Baby Tees’ and Classic Tees, including long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles. All proceeds from the collection will go directly to Feeding America; the nationwide nonprofit that feeds more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrome Hearts (@chromeheartsofficial)

The limited-edition drop contains just 49 pieces, and will be sold for just one day only on Chrome Hearts’ newly-launched website. Consider this your notice to set your calendar reminders too, as the sale goes live at 12PM EST/9AM PST tomorrow.

Hadid has been collaborating with the L.A.-based luxury accessories label for several years now. It all began when she used to visit the Chrome Hearts factory as a teenager, developed her first collaboration for the brand in 2017. The line was conceived in 1988 by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, and is now operated alongside their children Jesse Jo, Frankie Belle, and Kristian.

As per usual, Hadid has been a busy bee recently. When she’s not championing causes she’s passionate about on her Instagram account, she’s starring in major campaigns. Case in point: the new Michael Michael Kors Holiday ads, which just dropped yesterday. In it, the Instagram-fave model reveals what it takes to be a star. (Take notes!)

