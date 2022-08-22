The Daily & BCBGMAXAZRIA’s West Hollywood Night Out

It’s a new chapter at BCBGMAXAZRIA! The brand, which is reinventing itself with the help of a new design lead, celebrated its next era with a special dinner co-hosted with The Daily at The Conservatory on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood last week. The evening celebrated the new Fall Signature collection and creative director Albino Riganello’s debut. The Italian designer joined the brand late last year, following major design roles at Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, and Zuhair Murad. New York-based Riganello flew in just for the event and to work on an upcoming project for the brand.

“My main goal is about the clients,” he recently told The Daily about the future of BCBGMAXAZRIA. “I want to take her hand, introduce myself and my Signature Collection and say, “Please try it out.” I want her to see that there’s space in her closet for us. The customer that remembers us from prom, I would like to hear what she needs now and give her those separates, amazing fabrications, and fit—our fit has improved so much.”

The evening started with cocktails in the Firepit Lounge, followed by a sit-down dinner where plates included popcorn chicken, short rib con frijoles, king salmon, bolognese, and squash blossom tetela. (We highly rec the popcorn chicken!!!) Speciality themed drinks for the celebration included The Signature and The BCBG.

Joining the special evening were Maeve Reilly, Josie Canseco, Lilliana Vasquez, Carmella Rose, Dylan Mulvaney, Madi Webb, Elysee Sanville and Hart Denton, Marta Pozzan, Roz, Sam Evans, Rhiyen Sharp, Andrew Matarazzo, Leigh Brill, Dana Mizrahi, and The Daily’s Eddie Roche, among others.

The evening ended with an indulgent selection of passionfruit pudding, sweet pickled mango, Lychee tropical fruit mousse and coconut sorbet—a sweet night on the West Coast!

All photography by Charles Gallay

Check out more pics below:

