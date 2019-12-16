20 Fabulous Last Minute Gifts for Beauty Lovers

From your high-maintenance work wife to your jet-setting BFF, here are the best beauty items to gift your loved ones this holiday season.

1. La Mer The Renewal Moisture Collection, $380

Who couldn’t use a heavy hit of hydration right about now? This lux set includes four of La Mer’s most popular products: The Treatment Lotion, The Lifting Contour Serum, The Eye Concentrate and Crème de la Mer. Ideal for anyone looking for the ultimate glow.

2. NARS Studio 54 Brush Set, $85

Bring on the GLITZ. This gold-tipped bundle of brushes includes everything you need to blend, shade and glam on the go. Housed in a sequin-wrapped brush roll, this set is a dream gift for the disco queen in your life.

3. Youth To The People The Discovery Kit, $58

Youth To The People’s line of consciously-sourced, vegan products is fast becoming a favorite among clean beauty fans. The brand’s Discovery Kit includes four of their superfood-powered bestsellers. Perfect for adaptogen-obsessed skincare junkies and bohemian beauties alike.

4. Maison Christian Dior Lucky EDP Gift Set, $460

We’re confident anyone on your list would feel lucky (pun intended) to receive this gorgeous gift box from Dior’s shmancy Maison Christian Dior collection. Let the lavish luxuriating commence!

5. amika Smooth Operator, $96

Anyone that uses amika is downright obsessed. And it’s easy to see why. The indie brand’s colorful tools and playful products deliver salon-level results. Smooth Operator includes everything you need to achieve silky tresses, plus the extras you’ll want for that second-day do. Snag this set for the blowout-obsessed babe on your list.

6. Valentino Donna Born in Roma Two-Piece Holiday Set, $115

Your fashion forward friends and family will appreciate this modern, haute couture floriental. The warm, floral elixir features notes of jasmine, vanilla bourbon and pink pepper. What’s that scent? Fashion, honey!

7. Kosas Mixed Metals Trio, $58

Mixed metals are so hot rn…especially when it comes to makeup. This set includes three metallic liquid eyeshadows, which can be worn as a subtle wash of color, or built up for a more pigmented, high-impact look. Fast-drying and easy to apply, this set is perfect for anyone looking to amp up their holiday makeup game in a flash.

8. Delight Beauty Roll With It Gel Detox Mask, $24

Not everyone has time for an elaborate self-care routine, but we all need a little TLC, right? Enter Delight Beauty’s Gel Detox Mask. This baby cools, stimulates, refreshes, exfoliates and moisturizes to leave skin soft and revitalized. Perfect for your stressed out sister who’d “rather be masking.”

9. Slip Silk Travel Set, $119

Surely someone on your list is in need of some extra ZZZs. Give the gift of beauty sleep with these chic essentials from Slip. Made of 100% mulberry silk, this sumptuous set protects skin and hair from aging to keep you looking like your most radiant self. Your jet-setting BFF will thank you.

10. Ziip Beauty Device, $495

Give the gift of good skin with this innovative, glow-inducing gadget. Ziip’s at-home facial device uses nanocurrents and microcurrents to communicate with your skin cells, increasing their effectiveness, prompting them to heal, and encouraging collagen production. Ideal for the lux skincare lover on your list.

11. Tocca Crema Veloce Hand Cream Set, $22

We could all use a harcore handcream to get us through the cold, dry winter months because let’s be real, no one’s hands look good during hand-washing season. The ultra-soothing creams in this Tocca set are enriched with natural extracts and lightly fragranced. A must for the frequent handwasher.

12. Paintbox Power Couple in Like Future + Like Spark, $40

Glitter nail polish is surprisingly giftable and sure to please everyone on your list – from your workplace secret santa to your sassy sister-in-law. This dazzling duo from cult-favorite nail salon Paintbox includes two sparkly shades to take you through the holidays and beyond.

13. Tory Burch Deluxe Mini Coffret Set, $42

Help your fragrance-loving friend find her new signature scent! This chic gift set from Tory Burch includes a trio of mini perfumes, beautifully presented in a gorgeous keepsake box. From floral to earthy to citrus — she’ll spritz to her heart’s content!

14. Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Three Wise Girls, $42

This beautifully packaged lipstick works as a stocking stuffer or a standalone gift. Its sheer formula is easy to apply and its lightweight texture is super-comfortable to wear. Give this lipcolor to literally anyone on your list. And get one for yourself while you’re at it.

15. Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Buki Duo All-Over Diamond Veil + Brush, $72

There are no shortage of highlighters in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line but this one may be the best. Formulated for face and body, this icy shimmer will have you shining bright like a diamond in no time. Suitable for glam girls and no-makeup-makeup gals alike.

16. Sagely Naturals CBD Essential Oil Roll-On Gift Set, $50

Serenity now! This travel-friendly duo is ideal for anyone looking to stay calm and feel their best everyday (so, like, all of us). Use the Relief & Recovery oil for on the spot rejuvenation. Unwind before bed with the Drift & Dream oil. Gift this to your chillest friend, or your friend most in need of chill.

17. Lunata Cordless Flat Iron/Styler Plus +, $185

The best gifts are those you wouldn’t buy for yourself. Enter the cordless flat iron. This rechargeable tool is great for on-the-go touch-ups or full-on styling sessions. Its portability makes it the perfect gift for the frequent flyer on your list.

18. Heyday Monthly Membership, $76 – $130/Month

We’re pretty sure facial memberships are the new gym memberships. Heyday offers several membership plans, which range from $76 per month for “The Alternating 30/50” (a comprehensive 50 minute facial one month and a 30 minute facial the next), to $130 per month for “The Monthly 75” (a 75 minute facial each month to reset and refresh your complexion). With locations in New York and LA, this is an ideal gift for anyone looking to achieve #SkincareGoals.

19. Beauty Pie Pro Eyeshadow Palette, $45

Natural beauty? Sure! Edgy vixen? Why not? The options are endless with this alluring array of warm and cool shadow shades. Any aspiring makeup pro (or regular gal) will appreciate this pretty palette. 20. Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush, $8

Bring the heat to her holiday stocking with this cheeky take on cream blush. Available in six universally flattering shades, this blush’s sheer formula imparts a natural looking glow to combat her winter skin woes. The perfect cold weather pick-me-up!

