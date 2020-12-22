What’s Cookin’! Batsheva’s Pre-Fall ’21 Lookbook Will Become A Cookbook

The rules are: there are no rules. At this stage of the game, we’ve seen brands both big and small experiment with their collection reveals—think: shows in boxes, shows in books, shows in video games, and so forth. But one thing that we’ve yet to see is a lookbook that’s about to become a cookbook. A concept, from New York City-based brand Batsheva, that’s rather *chef’s kiss* if you ask us.

For Pre-Fall ’21, lawyer-turned-designer Batsheva Hay presented her unique offering of vintage and Prairie-style-silhouettes-meets-downtown New York cool on a cast of real women. The lineup included club legend Susanne Bartsch, actress Gretchen Mol, Balenciaga-favorite model Dipti Sharma, and influencer Caroline Vreeland; all of whom were photographed in the latest collection while cooking up a storm in their own kitchens.

In what sounds like an ideal fly-on-the-wall reality show concept, Hay and her photographer husband Alexi traveled around New York City and Brooklyn capturing these women and then eating the meals that they prepared with them. It goes without saying that our clothing needs (and wants) have changed irrevocably this year, and this is one fun and insightful way to see exactly how the designer’s muses are wearing their clothes IRL these days.

On the menu? Regal high neck collars, 1980s-reminiscent sleeves and shoulders (sure to fill The Crown-shaped void in our hearts), ruffled bibs, polka dot frocks, Peter Pan collars, and holographic lamé minis: all seasoned with Hay’s tongue-in-cheek humor, as seen in a tee that reads ‘Victorian Secret’ or cutesy floral skirts worn over dresses like aprons.

See the full collection below….hungry, anyone?

