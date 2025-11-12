Balmain’s New Creative Director, Elle’s Women In Hollywood, Plus! Rob Pattinson And Jennifer Lawrence For V!

Balmain Finds Its New Creative Director In Antonin Tron

It’s official! Balmain has named Antonin Tron as its new creative director, announced today on Instagram. Tron arrives to the position with experience leading his own brand Atlein, as well as past design roles at Louis Vuitton and Givenchy. His first runway show, as shared by Balmain, will be presented during Paris Fashion Week in March 2026 for the Fall 2026 season. The moment follows longtime creative director Olivier Rousteing‘s exit from the French label last week, continuing the ongoing designer shuffle that took the fashion world by storm in 2024 and has continued in 2025.

“I am deeply honored to be joining Balmain, and grateful to Mr. Rachid and Matteo for entrusting me with this extraordinary House,” Tron said. “I wish to express my gratitude to Olivier Rousteing for building Balmain into the global brand it is today. Balmain has a truly inspiring history. At its heart, the House embodies savoir-faire, culture, sensuality, and elegance—fashion that is radiant, precise, and bold. This resonates deeply with me, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to build on this incredible legacy.”

Antonin Tron (Courtesy of Balmain)

Jennifer Aniston, Teyana Taylor, And More Shine For Elle‘s 2025 “Women In Hollywood” Portfolio

Elle has announced its new “Women In Hollywood” issue, featuring ten women who have made their mark in the entertainment world this year. The magazine’s 2025 class includes Jennifer Aniston, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve, Chase Infinit, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, and Emily Blunt. Each star has made an impact from her latest performances onscreen—as well as her career path, pursuits, and personal causes offscreen—which you can discover now on Elle.com. A core example is Aniston, who discusses obstacles she faced in acting from her comedy background, as well as the characters that have impacted her and the passing of Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

“It was so alarming and shocking, yet not shocking,” Aniston said. “[The Friends cast and I] always said, ‘I hope I never get that phone call.’ We miss him. He’s missed. He was a brilliant human being and an extraordinary talent, loved deeply, and wanted happiness more than anything. It makes me sad that he never really achieved that, because he deserved it.”

All images: Courtesy of Elle

Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson Reunite For V Magazine

V’s found its latest cover stars in Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson! Overlapping with the release of the pair’s new film Die, My Love, the new cover sees Lawrence and Pattinson in black-and-white, photographed by Cass Bird. In their joint interview, the duo discuss working together after rising to fame in adjacent blockbuster franchises in the 2010’s (The Hunger Games and Twilight, respectively), including their new roles in the dramatic film, parenting, and improvising together on set. You can read their full chat now on VMagazine.com.

“I really enjoyed Jennifer,” Pattinson said. “It’s weird—we hadn’t really met very many times before we shot this, which is odd considering how many overlaps there are in our lives. But I’d always wanted to work with her. [Before working on the movie], I was literally talking to her about something else, and she just said, ‘Oh, by the way, do you want to play my husband in this Lynne Ramsay movie?’ And I was like, ‘What? Why?’ Because it wasn’t even on my radar. It was such a strange conversation, and I was in a very strange place in my life at the time, thinking, ‘Why are there no cool jobs?’ She’s a phenomenal actor and so much fun to work around.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson (Courtesy of V Magazine)

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

