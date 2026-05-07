Balmain Inks New Baby and Childrenswear License

Renzo Rosso’s OTB-owned company Brave Kid is expanding their offerings with a brand new baby and childrenswear line from Balmain.

According to WWD, Balmain has signed a five-year licensing deal with Brave Kid to develop, produce, and distribute the collections worldwide.

“This agreement marks an important step in Balmain’s broader vision to extend its universe through carefully selected partnerships,” Matteo Sgarbossa, chief executive officer of Balmain, told the publication. “We are particularly pleased to be working with Brave Kid, whose expertise and deep understanding of younger audiences make them an ideal partner.”

The new venture will be geared towards girls, boys, and newborns, age zero to 16 and will feature prints lifted directly from the Blamain archives. So… leopard print body con dresses with peaked shoulder blazers and thigh-high gladiator sandals… for babies?

Surely not!

Then again, what else is a jet setting toddler supposed to wear to an all night rave in Ibiza? Bonpoint? I think not!

The new Balmain children’s collection will launch in the Spring of 2027 and with a focus on “ceremonial wear,” which probably means just party dresses and little suits, and will include a “dedicated beachwear selection.”

As for who exactly will design this collection, that we still don’t know. Maybe Balmain’s new creative director Antonin Tron will have a hand in the design. Imagine it: toddlers in black silk trenches and wraparound sunglasses. Low-waisted pants that show off their diapers. Baby’s first stilettos!

Maybe not. It really depends on the terms of the deal, though. And, certainly, Brave Kid has a proven history of developing childrenswear for luxury brands, having already done so for Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela, Marni, Dsquared2, No. 21, and more.

“We are proud to partner with Balmain on a project that so clearly reflects a shared commitment to quality, creativity and long-term vision,” said Marco Perin, chief executive officer of Brave Kid. “This collaboration represents a meaningful opportunity to create products that are both authentic and relevant, building a solid and coherent path for the future.”

Honestly, we can’t wait to see it.