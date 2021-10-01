The NYC fashion set’s favorite bash celebrated its long-awaited return last night: the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala brought out chicsters in their finery to clink Champagne, work the step and repeat, and witness world premiere ballet performances with costumes and choreography created by notable talent in the arts. In the impassioned words of one of the event’s co-chairs, Deborah Roberts, “Ballet is back!”

The red carpet affair at the David H. Koch Theater began with a fountain-side cocktail hour before guests took their seats to witness what magic the collaborations had in store. After the opening performance of Jerome Robbins’ Glass Pieces, highlighter hues lit up the stage, with dancers decked out in silhouettes that have become instantly-recognizable as belonging to the designer Christopher John Rogers. The Louisiana-born, award-winning upstart worked in synchrony with choreographer Sidra Bell on the punchy neon pieces, which become more and more form-fitting as the performance progressed. Meanwhile, designer Esteban Cortázar partnered with Andrea Miller, in a collaboration which perfectly matched his flowing and ethereal creations with her emotive choreography. Singer/songwriter Lido Pimienta also performed live during the latter ballet, with both her pitch-perfect range and sunny yellow gown wowing all in attendance.

The glittering event raised over $2 million in funds for the New York City Ballet; an integral and beloved cultural institution that draws crowds from far and wide. Among those who turned out in force were Laverne Cox, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, Diane Kruger, Diana Taylor and Michael Bloomberg, Georgina Bloomberg, Mazdack and Zanna Rassi, Deborah Roberts and Al Roker, Fe and Alessandro Fendi, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Alan Cumming, Kristen Chenoweth, Cynthia Rowley, Kit Keenan, Laura Kim, Prabal Gurung, Ezra Williams, and many more.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who conceived the idea for what would become this enormous event, was absent on the night but send well wishes which were read to the audience by Deborah Roberts. The 2021 Fall Gala is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

