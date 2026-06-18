Balenciaga Launches TechWear with Barry’s Takeovers in New York and LA This Saturday

Earlier this year, Balenciaga dropped their Fall 2026 collection (pre-Fall really, but they called it Fall so whatever) via a look book presentation featuring a slew of leggings, compression tops, and other athletic wear. It was a monumental expansion for the brand and now, finally, it is available to buy online, in Balenciaga stores, and at select Balenciaga retailers worldwide.

Balenciaga calls it TechWear, but it’s definitely for working out. Which means it’s also for just walking around in and looking fabulous. And, of course, it is blisteringly expensive. Like $995-for-a-pair-of-nylon-leggings expensive. But, damn if those leggings don’t look slick!

To celebrate the launch — and Balenciaga’s new move into the fitness and wellness space — the brands is partnering with Barry’s to takeover select fitness studios locations in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Paris, Milan, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney.

The New York takeover is happening at Barry’s in NoHo and the LA takeover is taking place at the Barry’s in West Hollywood. Both takeovers are scheduled for this Saturday, June 20, so if you want to register, use the links. Classes cost one Barry’s credit each (so $43 for New York and $34 for LA). The takeover includes customized classes with special guests, curated Balenciaga music playlists, specialty décor, and a “Balenciaga | Barry’s” smoothie made from coconut water, vanilla whey, collagen, cacao nibs, black sesame seed butter, bananas, and topped with black sesame seeds, available at Barry’s iconic Fuel Bar for $15. Yum!

And no, you don’t have to wear Balenciaga TechWear to attend. Though you’ll probably want to. It’s so chic after all.

Check out the full collection below and maybe buy yourself a little something something HERE. Go on, you deserve it!