Balenciaga Unveils New Collaborations With Manolo Blahnik and the NBA

Balenciaga dropped two major collaborations today. The first is with Manolo Blahnik for Fall 2026, which the brand presented in a look book format in lieu of a traditional runway show, though it is hard to believe they don’t have a fabulous in-person something planned for fashion month as well.

The shoes in question are slingback pumps with wrap-around crystal accents, which the brand paired with everything from evening wear to leggings.

TechWear, as Balenciaga is calling it, is a big new push for the brand, which they described in a press release as “simultaneously shaped by the house’s heritage of innovation, and its modern identity. ProBody performance fabric is engineered with technical invention — moisture-wicking, breathable, antibacterial — into dynamic shapes.” In other words, it’s just about the fanciest workout wear money can buy (assuming you can get your name on the wait list in the first place).

Can’t wait til fall to get your Balenciaga sport fix? Well, you’re in luck then, because the brand just dropped their NBA collaboration, which “spotlights the centrality of sports, the notion of activity and movement, as well as the dynamic energy and collective spirit inherent to basketball.”

Pieces from the collection are peppered throughout the lookbook, but unlike the rest of the designs, they are actually shoppable in-store and on the Balenciaga website right now.

Check out the full drop below. Prices range from $150 for a pair of grey athletic socks to $375 for the kitschy double-branded basketball key chain to $9,490 for the leather two-tone varsity jacket. Though our personal favorite is the trompe l’oeil passport phone case for $1,225. It’s just so fun!