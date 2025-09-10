Balenciaga Returns To Beauty With A New Fragrance Collection

The latest fashion brand to branch into fragrance this year? Balenciaga. The French label’s just unveiled its new collection of ten fragrances, inspired by the brand’s rich history, the passage of time, and Cristóbal Balenciaga’s legacy, following its fragrance hiatus in 2019. For the new launch, the brand reproduced refillable glass bottles for each scent that exactly match its first perfume, Le Dix, which launched in 1947. The lineup of scents is crafted with precious oils, from the subtly woody No Comment to the smoky, amber-infused Incense Perfumum—as well as a recreation of Le Dix itself, blooming with iris and violet leaf notes. Each is also cast in a hue that creates an ombré spectrum from pale gold to opaque burgundy. You can discover the full range at select Balenciaga stores now, as well as the new Balenciaga Fragrance Store at 10 avenue George V 75008 and Balenciaga.com.

Olivier Theyskens Has A Brand-New Brand!

Olivier Theyskens is back in fashion! The Belgian designer has just launched his new label Bolivia, created in partnership with Belgian group WEAREONE.world. Rooted in Theyskens’ singular sharp aesthetic, the first campaign from the label includes a selection of tailored, subtly relaxed suiting, all photographed by Willy Vanderperre. The news is just the beginning for Theyskens, who will release his first collection for the label in the Spring 2026 season. It also marks a welcome return to the spotlight for the designer, who’s been Azzaro’s creative director since 2020, as well as his own namesake brand, following a resume with leading roles at Theory, Nina Ricci, and Rochas.

Alo Launches Luxury Bags With Candice Swanepoel And Amelia Gray

Alo‘s getting into the luxury space with its latest handbag collection! The brand’s Alo Atelier line has just released a slate of exclusive, limited-quantity bags for the Fall 2025 season, cast in rich seasonal hues of black, brown, and oxblood. Crafted with smooth leather and suede, the versatile assortment of totes, weekenders, and slouchy hobo bags are further elevated by organic crystals tied into swinging strap charms—which directly nod to Alo’s holistic and wellness-based values. To kick off the launch, the brand’s also tapped Candice Swanepoel, Amelia Gray to front a new campaign shot by Steven Meisel.



Ralph Lauren Enters AI With Polo Ralph Lauren’s Ask Ralph

If you’re in a fashion bind, just ask Ralph! Ralph Lauren has stepped into the world of AI with his Polo Ralph Lauren brand’s newest project, Ask Ralph. The virtual shopping app allows customers to shop based with entirely personal prompts, whether you’re looking for specific colors, materials, or styles of clothing for different weather, occasions, or aesthetics. After your search is entered, the platform will present full Polo looks with curated pieces as options—including videos of models moving in the garments to show their full dimensionality. But this is just the start; Lauren is currently continuing to develop Ask Ralph to include new features, as well as extend to the brand’s wider portfolio of labels. Stay tuned!

Manolo Blahnik Celebrates NYFW At Genesis House

Come one, come all! On Tuesday night, Christian Bendek and Moti Ankari gathered an intimate group for a chic dinner with Manolo Blahnik at Genesis House. Spotlighting Blahnik’s latest men’s styles, the evening was filled with plenty of chic footwear—as seen on stylish guests including Alex Costa, Alioune Badera Fall, Ashley Avignone, Brandon Tan, Elizabeth Kurpis, Eric Rutherford, Jessica Wang, Marc Karimzadeh, Nick Wooster, Sean O’Pry, Melissa Roxburgh, Sophie Sumner, Steven Beltrani, Zachary Weiss, Irina Kro, Max Eicke, Pia Baroncini, Georges Coupet, Will Kahn, and Valeria Lipovetsky. Attendees mingled with themed cocktails while discovering Blahnik’s new men’s shoes—as well as a selection of Genesis House’s rare books—before sitting down for a delectable dinner of Korean cuisine. To close the night, the handsome hosts gifted everyone with a bag of their favorite things—including Trudon candles and Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum.



Paris Jackson Goes Grunge As Zadig & Voltaire’s New Ambassador

Zadig & Voltaire has a new star face! The edgy French brand has tapped model and musician Paris Jackson as its newest global brand ambassador. In the spirit of Voltaire’s rebellious nature, Jackson stars in the label’s latest campaign to launch its two new bags: The Jack tote and Jim shoulder bag. The slightly slouchy Jim style comes in deep black and burgundy leather, as well as either warm brown or gray snake print for a wild flair. Meanwhile, the chic Jack bag features a linear silhouette with a top handle and removable shoulder strap, crafted in both smooth black leather and soft brown suede. With Jackson and the brand’s mutual penchant for rock n’ roll style, it’s a perfect fit.

Sabyasachi Toasts 25 Years Of Luxury

Cheers to 25 years! Luxe Indian brand Sabyasachi, known for its dazzling fine garments, toasted a quarter-century in fashion with a special reception at its ornate boutique in the West Village. During the special occasion, guests including Anna Wintour, Prabal Gurung, and Avantika perused Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest designs, filled with color across details like luminous jewels, tweed, faux fur, and velvet appliqués inspired by figures from Madonna to the designer’s own grandmother. The night was complete with plenty of Dom Pérignon champagne, plus towers of lobster and king crab, a caviar bar, and delectable fine chocolate. Additional attendees included Fern Mallis, Carlos Mota, Bruce Pask, Nell Rebowe, Amy Fine Collins, Candace Bushnell, Mickey Boardman, Grace Wiener, Julia Chafe, Bruno Chafe, Jessica Iredale, Rafael Azzi, Cassandra Grey, Elizabeth Sulcer, Luca Bella, Francesca Vuillemin, Alexandra O’Neill, Tracy Demarchelier, Michelle McCool, and more.



