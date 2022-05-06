Bagatelle Brings the Finest French Mediterranean Cuisine and ‘Joie de Vivre’ to Miami Beach

Bringing people together to celebrate different cultures and traditions can always be an exciting and eye-opening experience. People can learn about different languages, lifestyles, and cuisines from all around the world through the right opportunities and places. One of the main channels for this exploration is the hospitality and restaurant business. With an open mind, one can be brought to a different environment and social atmosphere through foreign restaurants and experiences. The culinary world can express the philosophy of others from the spice and flavor combinations used to the dining experience and the way the food is enjoyed. In other words, “The preparation and consumption of food provides, moreover, a material means for expressing the more abstract significance of social systems and cultural values.” As everyone re-enters the world of socialization and community, travel and dining business are seeing a rise in consumer interests. Restaurants are able to use their presence to further connect people and perpetuate global participation. An international restaurant brand with a mission to do just that is Bagatelle. Aiming to combine the art of culinary with a specially curated dining experience reflective of the French Mediterranean style, Bagatelle has spread its presence to 15 different destinations across the world with current plans to increase that number. The early 2000s were the beginning of Bagatelle, when two French entrepreneurs, Rémi Laba and Aymeric Clemente, were inspired to create a restaurant of French elegance and fine-dining food, while also keeping the atmosphere fun and light. Taking place in New York City, it was made to differ from the usual high-end restaurants that held a quieter and more reserved demeanor to instead embrace the vibrant energy of the South of France. Along with the festive ambiance, Bagatelle makes sure to carefully curate the menu and recipes they use in their restaurants. With their culinary philosophy being led by Chef Rocco Seminara, he aims to connect each restaurant through the food as well. In doing so, he makes sure to keep the culinary concepts authentic to the French Riviera culture, while also incorporating the natural, local ingredients at each of their restaurant destinations. This also means that the menus have thoughtful nuances specific to the destination, whether it is in their main course, dessert, or cocktails. The food reflects a philosophy of sophistication, generosity, and authenticity. Ultimately, it is meant to be enjoyed with friends and family, embracing a welcoming and loving atmosphere. This attitude also reflects the Bagatelle team and staff, as they are a large part in creating the ambiance the restaurant wants to give their patrons. In order to give that immersive experience, the staff will cut whole chickens and fish in front of their guests. They are also known to initiate and participate in lively festivities, jumping on tables and partying with the customers. The excitement only builds, until the after-hours when the restaurant truly celebrates the festive style of St. Tropez. One of their newest expansions is the opening of Bagatelle Miami in January 2022, which sits inside the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, right on Collins Avenue. Sitting in such a premier location, the restaurant expresses class and luxury through their beautiful dining room, two bars, and a private VIP room. Each day of the week they have a different program that is meant to bring people together and celebrate. For instance, on Tuesday’s they party to classic rock with music from the 80s and 90s, while Wednesdays is Bagatelle Unplugged, where they have live music performances. They also serve an exclusive brunch event on the water every weekend from 12pm. At the head of the kitchen is Chef Jimmy de Almeida, who is highlighting their sought-after seasonal truffle and other premium dishes. With this Miami location, Bagatelle has become the place for exquisite cuisine and festive celebration for any of the biggest events in town. With events like the F1 Grand Prix in the beginning of May, Bagatelle is ready to showcase their French Mediterranean cuisine and ‘joie de vivre’ attitude to the finest in South Beach. Bagatelle is excited to see where their Miami crowd will take them, and to see all of their other newer locations flourish in Mykonos and Bodrum, as well.

The content featured in this article is brand produced.