Every Piece From the Bad Bunny x Zara Collaboration

Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Zara is finally here and it is massive! More than 150 pieces (we counted!). And there are some real bangers in there, let us tell you. The plaids in general are real winners — great color combos — but the mixed plaid shorts are our absolute favorites. Those matching sets? Adorable! And the suiting! It is slick while still being relaxed enough that you’d never be confused for a banker while wearing it.

The collection — dubbed BENITO ANTONIO and ranging in price from $39.90 to $299 — was created by Bad Bunny with help from his longtime creative director Janthony Oliveras and, seriously, you could replace your entire Summer wardrobe with this stuff and look fly as hell doing it.

“My role was to bring Benito’s style to life as it exists today, not last year’s, not next year’s. Right now,” said Oliveras of the collection. “Being so close to him gave me a real sense of certainty: with every new piece we created, I could genuinely picture him wearing it. By the second trip to A Coruña, when we had the first samples in hand, I knew we had captured his essence. There’s something very special about this collaboration, it’s the coming together of two different worlds united by language and Zara gives us the opportunity to share that globally in a way that feels accessible to everyone. I want people to feel like they’re stepping into a dream. I want them to understand that simplicity doesn’t have to mean boring. Seeing this collection finally out in the world means everything to me, it feels like my baby.”

Check out the full collection below and get ready to go BROKE!

Suits and Matching Sets

Short Sleeve Tops

Long Sleeve Tops

Shorts

Pants

Outerwear

Accessories