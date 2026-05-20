Check Out Bad Bunny’s New Zara Collab Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch

On Thursday, May 21, Zara and Bad Bunny will officially launch their first collaboration: a clothing collection they’re calling BENITO ANTONIO after Bad Bunny’s real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

The 150-piece collection was designed in close collaboration with Bad Bunny’s longtime creative director Janthony Oliveras and includes tailoring, oversized essentials, textured separates, graphic statements, and summer pieces “designed with the same

sense of confidence, individuality and ease that has long defined the superstar’s personal style.”

“My role was to bring Benito’s style to life as it exists today, not last year’s, not next year’s. Right now,” said Oliveras in a release. “Being so close to him gave me a real sense of certainty: with every new piece we created, I could genuinely picture him wearing it. By the second trip to A Coruña, when we had the first samples in hand, I knew we had captured his essence. There’s something very special about this collaboration, it’s the coming together of two different worlds united by language and Zara gives us the opportunity to share that globally in a way that feels accessible to everyone. I want people to feel like they’re stepping into a dream. I want them to understand that simplicity doesn’t have to mean boring. Seeing this collection finally out in the world means everything to me, it feels like my baby.”

Bad Bunny and Oliveras also worked with M/M Paris to develop the collection and the campaign was photographed in Puerto Rico by another longtime collaborator, STILLZ.

It any of these pieces look familiar, though, it’s probably because Bad Bunny first wore selections from the collection during his Superbowl halftime show on February 8. Then, on May 16, days before the official global release, Zara transformed their store at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan into a dedicated pop-up space, giving Puerto Rico the first opportunity to experience the collection in person.

The full collection will be available tomorrow at zara.com and in select Zara stores worldwide.