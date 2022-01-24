Eight New Brands To Dream About Before You Go To Atlanta Apparel!

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner—taking place from February 1-5, to be exact. As we get prepped and excited for what’s set to be the event’s largest-ever showcase of 500+ showrooms, we’re ensuring you have a cheat sheet to success by calling out some of our favorites. Next up: ready to wear and accessories labels specializing in must-have glam! Read on for eight new brands to know.

Daze Denim

Designed in Los Angeles with the planet top of mind, Daze Denim has no interest in reinventing the wheel—instead, they’re mastering it with a modern-day consciousness. Its fashion-forward attitude coupled with its styles-packed inventory make Daze a go-to time and again. We’ll take one of each!

Strive Footwear

The footwear you never knew you were missing! Backed by podiatrists and arch support technology, each Strive Footwear shoe keeps top-notch comfort top of mind for men and women alike, all without compromising on style. Run, don’t walk!

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

A clear nod to the cult-favorite Anti Social Social Club label, Bacon Lettuce Tomato has garnered a following for its hero wares: hoodies and tees touting the aforementioned label’s instantly-recognizable designs—only BLT pieces have more delectable wording splashed on their backs. Sandwich, anyone?

Duette NYC

Sustainable and size-inclusive modern metropolitan essentials designed to uplift and empower women—that’s the Duette NYC ethos. Each piece—from flared leather trousers to boyfriend cardigans—is designed to make the transition from day to night, office to bar anything but complicated.

The Color Forest

Need a pick-me-up? You’re in luck! The Color Forest is all about finding joy in pops of color, especially earrings. Designed with the intention to stand out, each handmade polymer-clay earring encourages its wearer to live life to the fullest—and brightest. Go on, live a little!

Be Cool

… dressed head to toe in this SoCal label, you can be! Specializing in everyday staples made for the effortlessly chic, LA cool girl since 1997, Be Cool is the only place you should shop for all your à la mode picks.

Cari Capri

Eco-conscious activewear, loungewear, and accessories are the bread and butter of Cari Capri. Made using recycled materials, each coordinating set and sneaker has an impressive list of sustainability efforts to match. Do good, look good!

Layerz Clothing

Meet Layerz Clothing, your one-stop-shop for all your tropical sabbatical needs. With multiple collections to choose from and a size-inclusive offering, there’s a lot to love in this space. Zesty prints, breezy fits, and a whole lot of color!

