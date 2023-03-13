Atlanta Apparel Is Around The Corner! Here’s What To Expect

Atlanta Apparel returns to AmericasMart from March 28-April 1, kicking off the Fall Winter 2023 season with expanded sourcing, amenities, and a full event schedule. Let’s get into it!

First off, visitors and exhibitors alike will be delighted to know that the popular Atlanta Apparel Fashion In The Streets runway show is back. The event will take place at 6.30 PM on Thursday evening, featuring a curation of on point, trend forecasted items for the season ahead.

Speaking of trends, this March, Atlanta Apparel will highlight FW 2023 major moments as well as popular categories—resort, sustainable, and shoes—across its 315+ temporary exhibits and 350+ permanent showrooms. To fully optimize the experience, dates have been shifted forward for this market, and the first-floor temporary exhibits will also open one day early. (Showrooms and first floor temporary exhibits run Tuesday, March 28–Friday, March 31; and temporary exhibits on Floors 2-5 run Wednesday, March 29–Friday, March 31.)

Permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits will open at 8:30 AM too, giving buyers an additional 30 minutes to source and shop. Temporary exhibits closing at 6 PM, except on Friday when they close at 3 PM. Select showrooms will be open Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 AM to 3 PM too, with appointments highly encouraged.

Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel, said: “The last week in March is the perfect date to host this crossover apparel, bridal and social occasion market. Brands are ready to debut new styles and the earlier March timeframe avoids overlap with Spring religious holidays and school schedules for Southeastern buyers.”

There’s no shortage of buzzy events and educational programs in store for the March market. Think: a happy hour on Wednesday from 5-6 PM, three curated category lounges to peruse, a permanent bracelet station sponsored by Magnolia Charms, a braid bar sponsored by Teleties, daily new buyer orientation sessions led by Sarabeth Jackson, IMC Director of Buyer Services for apparel, and complimentary treats, snacks, and beverages.

ICYMI! Atlanta Apparel also runs concurrent with VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta (March 28–March 30). The two combined markets open all 14 floors of AmericasMart Building 3, providing sourcing synergies between apparel, accessories, shoes, bridal and social occasion for the three overlapping market days. For more on what to expect at VOW, see here.

Stick with us as we discover more brands, showroom news, and intel on the market ahead of the event. And register your interest here!

