News

Atlanta Apparel: Gift & Beauty Brands To Know Before You Go

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
TRVL Design; Ranger Station (Instagram)

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into the brands and trends you need to know. Next up: the crowd pleasers. Did you know Atlanta Apparel has an impressive offering of giftables too?! From edible glitter and candles that’ll put a smile on every hostess’ face to headbands that give back to meaningful causes, here’s what’s on our radar.  

Candles & Cream Collection

Dirty Bee 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dirty Bee (@dirtybeeshop)

Flicker + Flame Candle Co. 

Floris Naturals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Floris Naturals (@florisnaturals)

Headbands of Hope 

Leia & Co 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leia & Co (@leia.and.co)

Mixologie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mixologie (@mymixologie)

O-Venture

Ranger Station

Shinery

Sugar Mama Shimmer

TRVL Design 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TRVL design (@trvldesign)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Atlanta Apparel: 14 Elevated Footwear Brands To...

Atlanta Apparel: Ten Chic Resort Brands To...

Atlanta Apparel Is Back For October Market—Here’s...

Five Resort-focused Atlanta Apparel Brands That Are...

Brands You Can’t Miss At The August...

More, More, More! Atlanta Apparel’s August Event...

Dates To Know! Atlanta Apparel Is Back...

Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Here’s Why...

We’re Swooning Over These 5 Brands Showing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X