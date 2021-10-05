Atlanta Apparel: Gift & Beauty Brands To Know Before You Go

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into the brands and trends you need to know. Next up: the crowd pleasers. Did you know Atlanta Apparel has an impressive offering of giftables too?! From edible glitter and candles that’ll put a smile on every hostess’ face to headbands that give back to meaningful causes, here’s what’s on our radar.
Candles & Cream Collection
Dirty Bee
Flicker + Flame Candle Co.
Floris Naturals
Headbands of Hope
Leia & Co
Mixologie
O-Venture
Ranger Station
Shinery
Sugar Mama Shimmer
TRVL Design
