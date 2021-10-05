Atlanta Apparel: Gift & Beauty Brands To Know Before You Go

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into the brands and trends you need to know. Next up: the crowd pleasers. Did you know Atlanta Apparel has an impressive offering of giftables too?! From edible glitter and candles that’ll put a smile on every hostess’ face to headbands that give back to meaningful causes, here’s what’s on our radar.

Candles & Cream Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candles and Cream Collection (@candlesandcream)

Dirty Bee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Bee (@dirtybeeshop)

Flicker + Flame Candle Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flicker + Flame Candle Co. (@flickerandflamecandleco)

Floris Naturals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floris Naturals (@florisnaturals)

Headbands of Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headbands of Hope® (@headbandsofhope)

Leia & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leia & Co (@leia.and.co)

Mixologie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mixologie (@mymixologie)

O-Venture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oventure | Big O Key Rings (@shopoventure)

Ranger Station

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗥 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦 𝗧 𝗔 𝗧 𝗜 𝗢 𝗡 (@rangerstation.co)

Shinery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewelry Cleaner + Essentials (@shinery)

Sugar Mama Shimmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Sugar Mama Shimmer✨ (@sugarmamashimmer)

TRVL Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRVL design (@trvldesign)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.