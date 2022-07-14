News

Atlanta Apparel: Five Resort Brands To Know Before You Go

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
(Smith & Quinn)

Have you heard the word? The August installment of Atlanta Apparel is set to be the largest sourcing event of the year—combining three IMC markets into one. From August 1-6, Atlanta Apparel, VOW Bridal & Formal, and World of Prom & Social will come together at AmericasMart Atlanta for a fashion extravaganza of over 850+ showrooms and exhibits. Ahead of your trip down South, we’re bringing you the intel you need. First up, five brands to note in the Resort category.

Gretchen Scott Designs

If you’re looking for classic, timeless resort wear, look no further than Gretchen Scott Designs. With flowing silhouettes and vibrant prints, this brand has every ensemble you could possibly ask for for this summer and those to come.

Michelle McDowell

Founded in 2015, Michelle McDowell is the one-stop-shop for any and all summer essentials. Brightly colored dresses and trendy jewelry abound, making this young label the ideal provider for your summer wardrobe.

Smith & Quinn

Looking for clean-cut silhouettes and cute prints? Then Smith & Quinn has everything you could ask for, and more for your summer dress shop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smith & Quinn (@smithandquinn)

America & Beyond LLC

America & Beyond LLC has everything you need to master the boho look this summer. With embroidered canvas totes and flowing printed dresses, this sustainably-minded brand will keep you looking beach-ready all season long.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by America & Beyond (@americabeyond)

Charleston Shoe Co.

This Charleston-based brand is more than just cute, classic shoes. On top of trendy ankle boots and timeless canvas sandals, Charleston Shoe Co. also offers a selection of vibrant dresses to refresh your summer wardrobe.

Stick with us throughout the month as we delve into what’s ahead—and register your interest here and follow Atlanta Apparel on Instagram below.

