Atlanta Apparel Is Coming: Five Childrenswear Brands To Bookmark Before You Go

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner—taking place from February 1-5, to be exact. As we get prepped and excited for what’s set to be the event’s largest-ever showcase of 500+ showrooms, we’re ensuring you have a cheat sheet to success by calling out some of our favorites. First up: fashion for little ones that makes a big impact! Read on for five childrenswear brands to know.

Rylee + Cru

Game, set, match… your mini! Merging art, imagination, and irresistible pieces for you and your babes, Rylee + Cru prioritizes high quality pieces for the modern child and mama. Keeping contemporary appeal and timelessness top of mind, each collection taps muted palettes and comfortable fabrics, ensuring everyone is dressed to impress!

Lullaby Set

Founded on the idea of honoring legacies, preserving tradition, and creating memories that stand the test of time, Lullaby Set designs pieces meant to be passed down through generations. Whether it’s a first day of school outfit or a holiday set, this brand is a no-brainer for the classics that’ll see you through. Sixty+ years of dressing the minis in our midst is no small feat—and to do it stylishly and affordably is even more impressive!

Angel Dear

Keep it classic with Angel Dear, AKA the baby clothing and accessories retailer designed with attention to functionality, cute detailing, and a modern sensibility. Whether you’re in the market for a bamboo fiber knit swaddle or a temperature-regulatory sleeping blanket, search no further. Sweet dreams guaranteed for all!

3 Marthas

Born out of the desire to help you care for your little, mama-backed baby label 3 Marthas has been in business for over three decades—and it’s simple to see why. Not only is every product made with superior quality and sewn-to-last practices, but also cut, embroidered, stitched and packaged with the utmost care for you and your tots. Nothing but the best!

Wee Ones

What first began as a St. Louis mom’s hobby has since developed into a popular one-of-a-kind children’s accessories line—and it’s all about the hair! From printed bows and clips to headbands and sun hats, Wee Ones offers any and every companion for your mini’s locks. Our only advice: try not to buy it all!

