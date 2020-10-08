Atlanta Apparel’s Caron Stover On Pivoting, Safety, And Helping Fashion Brands Make It Through

Caron Stover, Atlanta Apparel‘s senior vice president of leasing, is an industry veteran, having served in many roles over the last 16 years with the company. This year, Stover explains how she and her teams stepped up to ensure the live trade show event could take place from Oct. 13-17 at AmericasMart. Their utmost priority, now more than ever is safety, and supporting the thousands of brands who showcase with Atlanta Apparel multiple times a year. She tells The Daily how this year is panning out to be a great success, and how the team are getting things done.

Tell us about your role and responsibilities.

I’ve been with the Atlanta Apparel brand for 16 years now. Along the way, I have worked in the fashion department, producing fashion events, going into trade show sales, and I’ve sold all the categories along the way. As I’ve progressed, then I started managing and working with teams. As of recent, I have mainly been focused on the temporary [showrooms] side of the business, but within the last month, things have shifted and now I am over the entire temporary and permanent leasing. I oversee the Atlanta Apparel brand on the sales side of the business. It’s really just about managing the teams and the customer relationships between our temp to permanent reps and vendors.

Has you role changed recently?

Well, managing an motivating teams; it just looks different! We had to pivot. And just be as agile as we can be. I’m excited to host a live event this year. We have five markets a year, our big Spring Summer market is this one that happens in October.

Have you had any other live event this year?

We had June and August market, but with that said, we did it without our temporary collections—just out permanent showroom offerings only. Atlanta Apparel is where it is because of our permanent showrooms. The full collection is what got us to where it is today. In June, we had about 50% of showrooms open, and in Aug we had about 70% of them open.

What numbers are you expecting for October?

For pre-registered attendees, we’re seeing 85%-90% of what we had last year. It’s great! We are going to end the year with a bang… whatever a bang means! That face-to-face connection: it’s why we’re here. We like to bring people together to produce events. When we did a deep dive with a research company, we were thinking preregistration would be closer to 50% or 60% by October, so we’re very happy with the numbers so far. If we could land between 50-70% of last year’s overall numbers, that’s a huge win. Three weeks ago, we had our September market with 76% [of attendees] compared to last year, so we are seeing as the months come on, that those numbers are getting better.

How has COVID changed everything for everyone involved in Atlanta Apparel?

Well, COVID has not meant a change of my responsibilities, just a shift. We’re leading in a new direction with everything. We are Atlanta Apparel. What makes it, is all the brands: regardless if you’re temporary or permanent. We all run under that one vision of Atlanta Apparel—all of the brands together. Our temporary showrooms are loyal, this is a home to them, and our permanent showrooms use their space for more than just showtime.

What else makes Atlanta Apparel unique in your eyes?

We always say, “This is where business gets done. Where paper gets left.” Serious buyers come, they build customer relationships, they’re very loyal. This is where they get the opportunity with less of the noise, they can concentrate, enjoy the one-on-one with their reps, and walk through the lines. That’s aways been a special part. With us having the five shows a year, there isn’t as much pressure. They can see the lines at other shows and buy closer to the season. Buying closer to the season: you can do that in Atlanta. You can come and touch and feel it. This year, our brands are taking such bigger spaces, they’re trying to show more of their collection because they’re not getting the national shows. That’s going to be really big for us.

What does an average day look like for you right now?

With our COVID world, it’s not as glamorous as it once was! Really, it’s about meeting with sales teams, talking to the accounts directly, finding out exactly what they need to move to the next step and how we can help keep them in business. And let’s be real, my average day starts with my children! I’m also working with sales, finding out what’s going on, what’s the pulse, how healthy are the businesses we work with, what can we do to really help them, what do we need to do to get them to sign up and ensure they’ve a successful market. I also work with the operations team on how are we going to make this the most safe environment. A lot of the day is walking through that with all the departments to make sure we’re coming up with best plans. I’ll work with my marketing and digital teams on what are we doing to enhance the customer experience—stuff that we used to do live, how can we now do that digitally.

Will that day-to-day look different when Atlanta Apparel kicks off on Oct. 13?

Next week, my week will be completely different! That day-to-day will be evaluating, sitting and talking with the customers, and retailers, asking what is the state of their business, what can we do to continue to help drive business and bring us all into the future, post-COVID. It’s community over competition—I want to see everyone thrive.

What’s Atlanta Apparel’s main advantage over similar events?

Where I see it, Atlanta has the regionality. Being able to drive in, instead of flying in, the drivability from all over the country: that’s huge. People want and need this physical event to happen this year. For some normalcy too. We all want to end the year with a reminder of why we all got in this to begin with. And for hppe for next year

What has been the big focus this year?

Health and safety. We have our own renowned epidemiologist, who has advised along the way. Everything is just changing, but right now, we will have digital badges instead of physical badges, which you will get a couple of days before. There’s a temperature check area before you’re able to access the area and showroom floors. There’s occupancy limits for all showrooms, temporary and permanent, and we have widened the aisles in all of our trade show floors. We’ve moved all food locations to back spaces, out of common areas. And we’ve taken away physical events and replaced them with virtual events which will be pushed out to email, social media, and live on our website. Masks are 100% essential. Safety is number one, we have to be all in it together to have a success.

What are you looking forward to this year?

Really just the experience of coming to a market; seeing people and the joy of people’s faces lighting up. We want everyone to remember the reasons why they are coming. We want to continue to drive that importance and just really work with our customers on getting the retailer to come to our market. If those other markets around the country are not happening, how can we help you? The road business has been very difficult this year, all of that has limitations, and what we’re seeing is that the buyer needs to come to a market. It’s been a lot of dialogue with our multiline reps, corporate brands, manufactures this year. We’re giving them that physical space to come here and have a market. In this industry, we’re here to produce events and make commerce happen. In these new times, it’s going to look different. But we’re closing out fourth quarter and we’re all in this together for 2021.

Lastly, can you describe Atlanta Apparel in three words?

Accessible, profitable, community.

