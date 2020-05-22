5 At-Home Facial Kits to Pamper your Skin

This long weekend is a good time to plan a self care day and take your skincare routine a notch higher, pampering yourself with a full facial or spa experience in the comfort of your home. Here are five facial sets you can choose from to get you glow ready.

1. 111SKIN Harley St. London The Treatment Kit, Price: $215

The masks and boosters in this kit focus on dry and thirsty skin and work to deliver renewed hydration and moisture to your skin.

2. TATCHA The Starter Ritual Kit, Price: $64

This set helps calm and restore skin’s resiliency for sensitive skin, it also includes a silk peony eye cream.

3. BeautyBio The Complete GLO, GloPRO + Pack N’ Glo Microneedling Regeneration Set, Price $329

The BeautyBio set comes fully loaded set with a Microneedling tool and five attachment heads. It’s specifically designed to target the unique skin density and composition on the face, eyes, lips and body.

4. TATA HARPER Ultra-Smoothing Facial Set, Price: $210

A mini-facial regimen focused on exfoliation and hydration to give you instantly smooth skin.



5. Glow Recipe At-Home Spa Kit, Price: $164

The Glow Recipe at-home Spa kit comes with all the essentials you need to get that luxurious, blissed-out home facial. It also includes the ANISA Beauty Spot Treatment Brush ($15 value), to precisely apply Glow Recipe’s eye sleeping mask.

