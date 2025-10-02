This fall, Ashley Graham‘s adding “designer” to her resume! The model has just launched her new JCPenney brand with a fashion collection, filled with punchy dresses, suits, coats, and more for curvy body types. We exclusively caught up with Graham at her line’s launch party to chat inclusivity, Fashion Media Awards memories, and the surprise souvenirs she kept from her Broadway debut!

How did you get involved with JCPenney?

This is a wild, full-circle moment for me, which I do love. I was a main catalog model for them eons ago. Now, as my career has progressed, it’s exciting to have opportunities like this. Especially having been modeling for 25 years, I really understand the curvy community and what the desire of the clothes are. Being able to walk in and say, “Okay, let’s not look at this as a woman who’s labeled based off of a number inside of her pants. Let’s look at this as a collection that we would make for the everyday woman who wants to feel confident, who wants to feel bold, and who wants to push the limits.” We were able to do that with the amazing team there. I was a fit model for so much of it, and I got to really educate on darts and educate on grading. JCPenney was really excited to learn and grow with me. I feel like we pushed the boundaries in some ways, just with hemlines, showing cleavage off, and having crop tops—just being able to do stuff that you normally wouldn’t see in a classic plus-size collection.

From your experience, how should fashion brands show more inclusivity for curvier body types?

Grading is a big issue. When you grade from the smallest size of your collection, it doesn’t do anybody in the curvy community any justice. For us, we had three different sizes of models for the grading, because we really wanted to nail it. I know we did. My mom was wearing the satin brown suit tonight, and she looked so classic and gorgeous. There isn’t a regard for the fact that all of our bodies are so different. We hold our fat in different places, and our shapes are completely different. That needs to be taken into the thought process when you’re designing for so many different types of women in one category.

What are your favorite pieces from the collection?

Don’t do it to me, honey! It’s hard, because my outerwear is so good. It’s so, so good. The dresses are so fun, like the one I have on tonight—it’s just your fun party, date night dress. I’ve seen five girls in the leopard slip dress already, and they all styled it so differently. It gives me chills, thinking that these girls are wearing things that I brought to a design process, and I really wanted to make sure that it’s going to be so many different types of women thinking, “This is for me.”

Awhile back, you showed Allure how intensely you clean out your handbags! Do you still do that, or have any organization tips for us?

After kids, things needed to be simplified, just in my skincare and how I get ready in the morning is so quick. But that’s one thing I will always do, is clean out my handbag every day. I feel like every day brings a new challenge, and I don’t know what I’ll need.

You made your Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in Chicago this year. Did you keep any special souvenirs from the show?

Yes! I’m mad at you for not coming! [Laughs] Every single one—every single one. Anything that has to do with Chicago, I have it. I have a tub of all my things. I kept an outfit, I kept the shoes. I ripped my pantyhose every day, so I just kept one for nostalgia. I kept my lipsticks, my eyeliners. I got so much fan mail at the theater, it was so sweet. I got to keep so many of these intense and deeply hearted letters from people. The mug, the flags, the towels. I have it all!

You’ve been a regular at the Daily‘s Fashion Media Awards, and won the Fashion Force award in 2018. What special memories do you have from that night?

I remember my very first Daily Front Row awards, ever [in 2017]. That one is really stuck in my head, because I was up presenting, and I couldn’t believe it. I was looking at Kim Kardashian, Mario Testino. I remember having these starstruck moments that night. I was wearing this red, see-through Michael Kors dress, and I had long, finger-wave curls. I had a “pinch me” moment, because I was like, “How are they having me come and present?” That just felt so wonderful. Then, [in 2018], getting the award was so fun. I remember wearing a big ball gown— it was black, and my husband was there. It was just fun!

You’ve been back out on the Fashion Month circuit, walking for Grace Ling and BOSS! How does it feel to be back on the runway, and will we see you in more shows this season?

I just got back from Paris. We were celebrating the Nina Ricci Intense perfume, which is gorgeous. I’m headed back to Paris on Thursday to walk another show. It’ll be fun!

Ashley Graham’s first collection, retailing from $30 to $280, is now at JCPenney stores and JCPenney.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.