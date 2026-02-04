A$AP Rocky’s New Jewelry Collaboration Is Legitimately Incredible

In a world full of underwhelming and half-baked celebrity fashion collaborations, the partnership between Attilio Codognato and Pavē Niteō — A$AP Rocky’s new fashion and lifestyle brand — is something else. Something truly spectacular.

The collection is comprised of seven unique ring designs created in collaboration with the historic Venetian jeweler. Founded in 1866, Codognato has long taken inspiration from Italian archaeological finds to create works of wearable art unlike anything else available today. Over the years, the house has counted Elizabeth Taylor, Coco Chanel, Maria Callas, Auguste Renoir, Edouard Manet, and members of the British and Russian royal families among their elite clientele. And, of course, A$AP Rocky, who is himself an avid jewelry collector and bought from the brand for years.

Rocky’s first purchases were two blindfolded skull rings, which became the basis for the designs in the collaboration. He wore four of the rings to the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2026 show in Paris last month, but there are seven rings in total. Each ring is meant to represent one of the personas Rocky adopted while working on his latest album, the much-anticipated Don’t Be Dumb, which dropped on January 16. The cover art for the album was created by director Tim Burton and also informed the design of the rings.

Check them out!

Grim

Inspired by the green face of the witch from The Wizard of Oz, the design adds pink hair curlers and a megaphone to the iconic visage. Technically challenging, the piece was initially considered as two rings before becoming one. Made entirely in enamel and 18k yellow gold, it has a plaster and an X on the sunglasses.

Shirtheads

This ring has two shirts that cover the head and mask the mouth, revealing traces of the teeth beneath. The skull sits on a base of curved onyx and rats with ruby eyes crawl over it. The album name appears on the head in enamel, with the iconic logo “I [heart] NY” recreated using rubies, enamel, and engraving.

Mr. Mayers

Currently in production, this ring is being made with a Codognato classic setting of Samorodoc (where the silver remains in its original, rock-like state) with brown and champagne diamonds set into the stone. A Saint Laurent foulard swirls around the ring and is set with colored diamonds. The braids are inspired a Billboard magazine shoot.

Dummy

Crafted in 18k yellow gold and enamel, the ring features a baroque setting adorned with ten rats and a 2.06 carat ruby held in the mouth.

Rugahand

Inspired by a Byzantine box in Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace, the ring features a skull with braids, micro natural pearl hair clips, and onyx and pearl sunglasses. The design is completed with a Madonna holding a red rose on one side and a panther with a champagne diamond in its mouth on the other.

Babushka Boy

Currently in production, this ring has an 18k yellow gold foulard engraved with paisley detailing and is set with yellow and champagne diamonds. The gnarled silver hands of a skeleton complete with gold watch holds the carved telephone — which originates from the music video — and the phone wire curls around the base of the ring which is decorated in a tweed pattern.

Six Headed

Made of mammoth bone, this ring is based on drawings made by Codognato that encompasses all the characters from the album cover. Inspired by the layout of a bone ring owned by Rocky, the piece is primarily carved and layered with gold that is enameled and set with multiple precious stones. On the hair curlers of Grim are over 100 pink diamonds, Mr Mayers tie has 60 brown diamonds winding under the ring and 70 mixed precious stones adorn the floral foulard of Babushka Boy. In the middle a 2.03 carat yellow diamond acts as a central point which the skulls spin around.

So, where can you buy these rings and how much do they cost? Well, for now, they are just one-offs, but according to the PR firm that sent us these pictures, the rings are available “on demand” so if you are in Venice and want to commission one for yourself (and assuming price is no object), we say go for it.