Chic Report

As Seen on Social! All The Cool Things Cool People Wore This Week

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid (Instagram)

Welcome to A*S*O*S; a roundup of the pieces that caught our eye on the gram this week. Ready, set, double tap, and shop!

1.Gigi Hadid wears Lack of Color’s Wave Bucket hat while thrilling followers with pregnancy updates. 

View this post on Instagram

from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

2. JLo shows how to mix prints like a pro in a Camilla dress and jacket, topped off with a Zimmermann fedora. 

3. Camila Morrone steps out in a By Far bag, Magda Butrym black leather boots, and an oversized blazer by Paris Georgia—plus Blue Bottle coffee, a West Hollywood staple.

4. Influencer Dana Nozime in a House of CB velvet corset. 

5. Ashley Graham does NYFW at home in a Christian Siriano gown.

6. Telfar Clemens shows off his upcoming collab with UGG.

7. Lucy Liu wears a Victoria Beckham dress and bling by Melissa Kay Jewelry to join Drew Barrymore on the inaugural episode of her new talk show.

8. A seemingly ageless Naomi Campbell stuns in a white Dior suit and Bulgari rocks for her “first appearance in six months”. This red carpet look was worth the wait! 

9. Aimee Song gives us a throwback in these double tap-worthy Paris Texas animal print boots. 

10. Munroe Bergdorf appears in O Magazine in a handmade golden frock by Harris Reed.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

Coach’s Spring 2021 Collection to Include ‘A...

Get the JLo Glow: Jennifer Lopez Is...

The Supers Reveal What Went On BTS...

John Pearson, The OG Male Model, Launches...

Small Brand Spotlight: The Aussie Label Making...

Gigi Hadid Launches ‘Gigi’s Journal Part II’

Exclusive! George Wayne Grills Naomi Campbell’s Personal...

Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath Team Up

How The Covid Lockdown Has Changed Hair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X