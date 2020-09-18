As Seen on Social! All The Cool Things Cool People Wore This Week

Welcome to A*S*O*S; a roundup of the pieces that caught our eye on the gram this week. Ready, set, double tap, and shop!

1.Gigi Hadid wears Lack of Color’s Wave Bucket hat while thrilling followers with pregnancy updates.

2. JLo shows how to mix prints like a pro in a Camilla dress and jacket, topped off with a Zimmermann fedora.

3. Camila Morrone steps out in a By Far bag, Magda Butrym black leather boots, and an oversized blazer by Paris Georgia—plus Blue Bottle coffee, a West Hollywood staple.

4. Influencer Dana Nozime in a House of CB velvet corset.

5. Ashley Graham does NYFW at home in a Christian Siriano gown.

6. Telfar Clemens shows off his upcoming collab with UGG.

7. Lucy Liu wears a Victoria Beckham dress and bling by Melissa Kay Jewelry to join Drew Barrymore on the inaugural episode of her new talk show.

8. A seemingly ageless Naomi Campbell stuns in a white Dior suit and Bulgari rocks for her “first appearance in six months”. This red carpet look was worth the wait!

9. Aimee Song gives us a throwback in these double tap-worthy Paris Texas animal print boots.

10. Munroe Bergdorf appears in O Magazine in a handmade golden frock by Harris Reed.