Arthur Garros Proves Beauty Is Everywhere—Even On The Street

Beauty is all around us—just ask Arthur Garros. The dashing Chicago-born beauty influencer has soared to fame in the last several year’s from his witty, eye-catching videos. Focusing on effortless skincare and makeup, Garros has virally applied a full face in settings from the streets of Paris to the London Bridge—all with chic support from brands like Rhode, Prada Beauty, Sephora, Make Up Forever, and more. But that wasn’t always the case! Below, we catch up with Garros on his little-known origin story, chic fashion and beauty favorites, his sudden change to blonde, and the special bond he shares with his adorable pup Mia.

Tell us how you got your start! Was there a core product or moment that sparked your interest in beauty?

I’ve always loved the aspect of transformation and how your appearance makes you feel on the inside. I grew up watching the OG beauty YouTubers back in the day—Michelle Phan was a pioneer in sharing her beauty tips online, and Wayne Goss was a major player as well. I was totally fascinated, and I learned so much about the foundations of makeup and skincare. I only started applying it to myself as things got out of control with puberty and all these changes, and it was about taking back that control—or having a say in it, in a way. My acne sparked me trying it on myself; it was a practical approach of, “How do I make this look not as crazy?” Of course, acne is just so normal and natural, but I wanted it to go away. That was my mindset at the time.

When did you realize your videos were successful and becoming a career?

I was posting singing videos on YouTube when I was 12. It was the early days of YouTube, and it was very weird to post yourself online. You couldn’t get paid for it or anything! I became fascinated with connecting with people through socials and building a community. I lacked that in real life, so being online and connecting in that way helped—it became my safe space. Real life always got in the way. It was always about the balance of survival and supporting yourself, versus creativity and doing what I love. The [COVID-19] pandemic was a total reset, and I had this window of time where I just had an opportunity to give myself a chance. Instagram and TikTok were the main platforms that I saw growth on, and that’s when things started changing.

What did you do for work before your beauty content took off?

I worked for seven years in the service industry. I was a coffee barista, I was a restaurant host, and eventually I worked my way up to server, because you could make more money as a server. And retail as well—I worked at Urban Outfitters! Lots of jobs like that.

What made you start filming your makeup videos in public, and what do you remember about the first one?

I always wore makeup when I was making videos, but it’s something I didn’t necessarily show. I would do it as incognito makeup, just getting camera ready. As I was entering the beauty space, I found it very monotonous—it was a lot of the same content in the same format. The multiple layers for me is, I’ve always had social anxiety, and battling with that has always been a challenge. This really threw me out into hot water, like, “What’s the thing I want to do least right now? Go into the middle of the street and put on makeup.” I thought, not only would it help me evolve personally, but it would shake things up and inspire people. Normalizing makeup for men is another aspect of it—that’s why I started doing “Get Ready With Me” videos for the office. That’s why I chose the metros, the tubes—”subways,” as you would say in New York!—and London Bridge, Piccadilly Circus. I put myself in a suit, and it was like, “get ready with me for work,” because I wanted it to be as if it’s just another step in my morning routine on the way to work. You can see commuters passing by behind, and the community in the metro, in the subway. In the middle of it all, I put this misplaced display to create a focal point of exposure. People passing by, if they had never seen a guy doing their makeup, would be like, “What?” Even if they thought it was crazy or weird or whatever they thought, I’m sure they would talk about it or tell someone. The intention was that it would create conversation as a starting point to normalizing makeup. I filmed the first one in London. It was the 16th of April, 2024—I just went to check! I was insanely nervous; the first one was really, really, really hard. It felt crazy and breaking the ice—it was just wild! But I knew that that’s how it would feel, and it was a personal challenge.

Do you ever get stopped on the street by people who’ve seen your videos?

Yeah! It does happen, every once in a while, which is so cool. It’s like the blending of real life and online.

Where’s the craziest place you’ve filmed a video?

Honestly, they all feel crazy, and you never know what’s going to happen. But the most [crazy], I would say, has to be either London Bridge or Montmartre in Paris, because those were the busiest. In Montmartre, people were not moving. I did it on the steps, and it was like having a full audience just sitting there, which I had never done before. [People were] usually passing by, and you have a train going, and then it’s just the next round of people. Here, it was just a full audience, which was totally different. But the craziest is yet to come—there’s some things in the works!

You’re a longtime brunette, but just went blonde! What prompted the change, and how are you liking it so far? How’s it been received?

I love switching up my look. I get bored quite easily, and sometimes I want something totally new. When the opportunity came, I worked with L’Oreal Pro on this, and I didn’t even think twice. I find that people online can get quite attached to how they see you. Naturally, a lot of people do say they love the brown, and a lot of people say they love the blonde. The video only went up yesterday, so I’m still gauging, but it doesn’t matter. I love it, and I want to keep playing with it. Now that I have blonde, you could do any color on there super easily. Who knows! I could just have a period of trying crazy colors.

You’re always on the go! What are some go-to makeup products you always have in your bag?

I love quick, practical types of products. Prada Balm is a big one for me. I love the light green one. I usually always have Prada Balm on me, and the Touche Éclat by YSL Beauty. That’s been around forever. The illuminating pen for under the eyes is really good for brightening—you click and just dab it on, super easy. What else? The All-in-One palette by Makeup Forever is really good on the go. You literally have everything in it—concealer, color corrector, blush, contour, bronzer, highlighter, all in one little palette. It looks like a little book to me, so I call it a “beauty passport.” And the Artist Color pencils by Makeup Forever—my go-to’s are Endless Cacao and Wherever Walnut.

We know you love beauty, but are there any fragrances you’re obsessed with right now?

Fragrance is huge for me. I’m constantly loving something new. But my number one right now, which I’m almost finished with—which is rare, because I’m always jumping between!—is By the Fireplace by Maison Margiela Replica. It’s a massive favorite. In general, in fragrances, I love smoky and woody scents. I love The Dandy by Penhaligon’s as well. The elite smoke, to me, is called “leather” in French—it’s Cuir by Yves Saint Laurent. It’s a very intense, deep, wood. When I wear that, people will ask me what I’m wearing. It just fills the room.

You love a suiting look! How would you describe your style, and what are some of your favorite brands?

I’m really into suits. They feel like a uniform that I feel the most confident in. They could go for any occasion—I don’t think you can ever be overdressed. I love a suit and tie. Every once in awhile, I switch it up, give it a different approach. I love doing a tracksuit with a tie and a button-down shirt underneath, for a more casual look. I love a matching set, actually—that’s the theme for me. It feels very prepared. I’m big on Yves Saint Laurent. The last men’s Fall 2025 collection was everything I like in fashion, the ’80s inspiration. I would wear everything from that collection—and those boots are insane. I need those boots!

You’ve been to a few fashion shows in Milan and Paris. What were some of your favorites, and do you plan to go back to Fashion Week soon?

A memorable show that will go down as a highlight of my career was attending the Dolce & Gabbana men’s fashion show this year in Milan. I got to be dressed by the brand, which was just an honor. It was my first time in Milan as well. I just feel really blessed. That was a big, big standout for me. As exhausting as the circuits can be, I do plan jump right back in. I’m working on something with Lacoste for this upcoming Paris Fashion Week. I’ll be doing something special at the show!

Tell us about your dog! You two are super close—and she knows how to pose for the camera!

She runs my life! Her name is Mia. She’s like a guardian angel that I didn’t know I needed. She came into my life unexpectedly, and genuinely changed my life. It sounds silly, and I know a lot of dog owners say this, but it’s true: she reframed the way I think about things. It’s almost like she motivates me to do the best I can in order to give her the best life I can give her. That’s what it is. I’m always telling her, I’m going to work extra hard so I can get us a farm, and you can just run around and boss all the animals around. She’s just my everything. I love her.

You’ve done some fun photoshoots, and clearly know your angles! Do you have any interest in modeling in the future?

I really love that space. It would definitely be something I would love to do. Let’s see what the what the cards have in store.

All images: Courtesy of Arthur Garros

