Arriving In Style! Anatomie’s Kate Boyer & Tom Dietrich Tease What To Expect From The Brand Ahead Of Coterie

Whether you’re touching down internationally or hot-footing it to an important meeting, Anatomie clothes are based on one simple premise—sharp, wrinkle-free, durable staples that will see you through whatever life throws at you. Or as the brand puts it, think of it as “Prada meets Lululemon!” The Daily caught up with co-founder and CEO Kate Boyer and president/COO Tom Dietrich to get the lowdown on what’s in the pipeline, post-pandemic.

You started the brand in 2006. Was the focus always on travel clothing?

Kate Boyer: We’ve always been a consumer-centric brand. Consumers have helped us evolve and grow as we became a trusted brand for pieces you can pack to go anywhere. Anatomie was created from a need to have wardrobe staples that are versatile—lightweight performance fabrics meets stylish fashion-forward design. We’re not concerned with trends; we’re an everyday lifestyle brand that works for you.

You’re known for one style in particular, your cargo pants!

Boyer: They’ve become a go-to pant, and that happened from our audience telling us that they loved these pants for traveling! They’re made from a wrinkle-free, performance material that lends itself to working, traveling, and having them in your carry-on.

Are they really guaranteed for life?

Tom Dietrich: Kate has a pair since 1999!

Boyer: It’s an extreme rarity in the industry, but that’s how confident we are in the fabric. The majority of our essentials are done in a great French fabrication.

Kate, your background spans everything from coaching to designing! What led to creating Anatomie?

Boyer: When you’re an entrepreneur you just kind of do it and things just happen. Shawn, my partner, has always been designing clothes, so he can sew and make patterns. I’m more on the commercial side. I love the business, the style, the shows, and meeting customers. I always knew I’d start my own brand, because we have always been pioneers.

Dietrich: It’s not a coincidence, with Kate being from Europe and Shawn being from the bodybuilding world, that Anatomie is all about clean European design with stretch performance to it. That’s what it has evolved into since 2006. When I met them in 2013, I saw the potential and they hooked me right away on this one line: It’s Prada meets Lululemon! People get that right away. You’re not going to look sloppy on the plane; you’re going to look sharp as hell!

In one sentence, what have Anatomie customers come to know you for?

Boyer: An elevated casual experience, with pants guaranteed for life and designed by body type.

Are most people repeat customers who have been following the brand for years?

Boyer: Yes. Through our omnichannel presence of 300 points of sale—spas, resorts, golf shops, pop-ups, catalogs, VIP stylist network, trunk shows, and wholesale accounts—the customer gets a touchpoint of the brand. It’s important for us to be in front of her to show we’re part of her world, her wardrobe, and with her wherever she goes. Dietrich: We have a 50 percent return rate and a loyal customer base. Many clients have even become shareholders and investors in the company. I think that’s very unique and a testament.