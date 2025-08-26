Ariat Opens Studio City Store With A Bash For The Books!

Who says LA people don’t know how to party? Ariat, the one-stop shop for Western and equestrian apparel, opened their first brand store in Studio City over the weekend with a party for the books. The event was hosted by actor and creative director, Andrew Matarazzo, who enlisted a crowd of Hollywood VIP guests to join the celebration. Guests included Beth Cross. CEO + Founder of Ariat, Johnetta Boone, Yellowstone costume designer Adelaide Kane, Skye Aurelia, Stephen Baldwin, Actor. Gavin Leatherwood, Michael Cimino, Spencer Neville, Zane Phillips, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Chloe Carabasi, Cass Kaeding, Cameron Porras, Orlando Pineda, Elizabeth Weber, Max Ehrich, Glen Coco, Molly Dickson, Benjamin Holtrop, Ava Michelle, Ian Mellencamp, Norbi Novak, and many, many more cowboys and cowgirls.

“Ariat has long been a staple in cowboy culture and I’ve been knee-deep in the cowboy world lately, coming off my film project ROSES, which was set in the 1800s West.” Matarazzo tells us. “I first knew the brand from the inside of my riding boots on set, from growing up around horses, and from friends who love denim and leather boots. So when I was asked to host the store opening, it felt like a perfect fit. The more I told people about it, the more I realized how much of a household name Ariat really is. Everyone, from actors to the fashion folks I invited, already had some connection to the brand. The event itself was a huge success, with the best turnout I’ve seen in a long time. The energy was incredible, because it was a mix of longtime fans and industry people who truly embody the brand’s ethos. There was a real sense of community that night, with all kinds of people coming together under the ARIAT banner. For me, it was the perfect way to round out this Western chapter I’ve been living in, and I had an absolute blast doing it.”

The event, presented in partnership with The Daily, was so popular that some hardcore Ariat fans camped out the night before and there were over hundreds of people in lined up in front by the time the event started. The new space offers a curated retail experience that blends tradition with modern lifestyle and features a huge selection of boots, denim, and more.

Throughout the evening guests enjoyed a visit from an adorable white pony who goes by L.T. Rowdy, custom kookie branding, leather painting by Lauren The Leather Painter, custom hatting by their in-store Hat Doctor, and tunes by DJ Natalina. Guest couldn’t get enough of drinks courtesy of Luna Nueva Tequila and the mood elevating VVBES. When’s the next party?

Ariat, 12202 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA

Photos by Kathlyn Almeida and Sam Frawley