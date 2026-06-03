EXCLUSIVE: AKNVAS Designer Christian Juul Nielsen on the Making of Ariana Grande’s Dress for Her New Music Video Styled by Law Roach

On June 1, Ariana Grande released the music video for her song “Hate That I Made You Love Me” off her forthcoming album petal. The video sees a spectral Grande in a pale yellow AKNVAS dress haunting the crap out of actor Justin Long after he buries her alive in an underground bunker. We don’t want to spoil what happens next, so check it out for yourself below.

This is Grande’s fifth collaboration with filmmaker Christian Breslauer, who directed three videos for her 2024 album, eternal sunshine, and the 2025 short film with music, Brighter Days Ahead.

“Hate That I Made You Love Me,” also saw Grande reunited with superstar stylist and image architect Law Roach of The Only Agency. Roach knew that only custom couture would do for the lead single off Grande’s new album, so he turned to New York-based Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen of AKNVAS to create the perfect look. Before founding AKNVAS, Nielsen worked in the design studios of some of the world’s top couture houses including Christian Dior and Oscar de la Renta, so he was more than up to the task, even on what turned out to be a very tight deadline.

How did this all come about?

I’ve worked with Law before and he knows the level of craftsmanship we bring to our work. About two months ago, he reached out and asked if I would be interested in creating a custom dress for Ariana Grande’s upcoming music video. I immediately said yes.

Of course! I mean, how could you not?

Exactly. And I’ve always enjoyed working with Law because he’s incredibly clear in his creative direction and has a deep understanding of his clients. One of his greatest talents is understanding who they are and translating that into something visually compelling.

What was that process like?

Law shared a series of visual references and from there we developed a silhouette and construction approach that felt authentic to both Ariana and the narrative of the video. I contributed ideas that felt appropriate to the character and mood we were creating and together we refined those through sketches and mock-ups until we arrived at the final design.

I have a strong team here in New York, and we were able to create the dress using Ariana’s measurements. The garment is made from luxurious Italian wool crepe, which felt very relevant to the atmosphere and aesthetic of the video. The goal was to create something that felt feminine and precise, but also had movement and presence on camera.

I didn’t have the opportunity to meet Ariana during this project, but I was told she was happy with the result, which is ultimately what matters most.

What was the time frame like?

Everything moved very quickly. Once we were aligned on the inspiration and overall direction, we produced two identical dresses in just five days. Given the action involved in the video, having a duplicate was important.

From initial approval to finished garments, the entire process took less than a week, which is an ambitious turnaround for a fully custom piece. I trust my team completely, and everyone was excited to be part of the project. Working on something for an artist like Ariana certainly made the long hours worthwhile.

What was the hardest part? I mean, besides the time constraint!

Having been trained in couture and custom dressmaking, I generally prefer to take measurements myself. There are nuances in tailoring that become much clearer when you’re directly involved in the fitting process.

For this project, however, I relied on the measurements and direction provided by Law and his team. One of the technical challenges was the weight of the fabric. Wool crepe has substantial weight and movement, which makes creating a truly invisible hem more difficult. We fused the hem and hand-stitched it throughout. It’s not particularly complicated when you know the technique, but it is extremely time-consuming.

People often think simplicity is easy, but a clean silhouette leaves nowhere to hide. Every seam, proportion, and finish has to be perfect.

The dress is also supported by several internal layers that help maintain its shape and enhance the movement of the fabric.

What was your favorite part of this project?

Seeing the finished result. As designers, we spend most of our time in the studio, so watching a garment become part of a larger creative vision is always rewarding.

Ariana is an extraordinary performer, and it’s exciting to contribute in a small way to that world. I’ve always admired artists who have a complete command of their craft, and she certainly does. She has an incredible ability to combine technical excellence with a very distinctive sense of femininity, which makes her inspiring to design for.

Are there any other artists you’d love to collaborate with?

Absolutely! I’d love to work with Miley Cyrus one day. She has an incredible creative fearlessness, which is something I always find inspiring.

That said, we’re fortunate to already work with many incredible performers. We’ve dressed artists including Rosé, Doechii, KATSEYE, and Dove Cameron, and it’s always exciting to contribute to how performers express themselves on stage.

What’s next for AKNVAS?

We’re entering a very exciting period for the brand. Our Resort 2027 collection launches today and will be available in stores this October. We’ve recently updated our website, and we’re fully focused on preparing for our runway show during New York Fashion Week in September.

At the same time, we’re continuing to expand the world of AKNVAS through a number of special projects and collaborations. There are a few exciting things in development that will have to remain under wraps for now, but it’s a very busy and inspiring moment for us.

Loving the new Resort collection, by the way!

Thank you! The Resort ’27 collection is called ‘Slumber Party at the Palace.’ It’s inspired by imaginary young Scandinavian heiresses gathering in an old castle during the winter holidays, digging through family archives and discovering heirloom gowns, antique embroideries, and forgotten treasures. I wanted it to feel romantic, playful, and a little eccentric, balancing aristocratic grandeur with a sense of youthful imagination. I’m especially proud of the craftsmanship and storytelling woven throughout the collection.

Check out the full AKNVAS Resort 2027 collection below.