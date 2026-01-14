Apple Martin Jumps In a Lake for New Self-Portrait Campaign

News

Minimalist styling, maximalist impact

by Charles Manning
Apple Martin and self-portrait are back at it, patterning on the brand’s latest campaign for 2026.

The dreamy images were captured at a lake in upstate New York and feature Martin in various states of dampness as she strikes her most model-esque poses for photographer Ryan McGinley.

This is the second such partnership for McGinley, Martin, and self-portrait. The brand’s Resort 2026 campaign appears to have been shot at the same lakeside farm, but with a more playful, youthful energy, the photos adorned with colorful graphics reminiscent of the stickers one might find on grocery store fruits — specifically apples. (See what they did there?)

This time around, however, the portraits are more paired back and Martin appears more serene and grown-up. The youthfulness is still there, of course, but there is also a maturity that belies the celebrity scion’s 21 years.

Styled by Mel Ottenberg, the new campaign features a pair of airy dresses in cloud white ($620) and palest yellow ($620) and a charmingly twee crystal bow necklace ($305).

“While our first chapter introduced Apple officially to the creative industry, this new series of portraits show a more reflective evolution of her personality,” says Han Chong, founder and creative director of self-portrait. “There’s a maturity and steadiness to the imagery which aligns with where she is heading. Watching her grow from the sidelines has been one of the most rewarding parts of this partnership; she is a joy to work with, a lot of fun to be around, and a new effortless style icon in the making.”

Shop the entire collection here.

