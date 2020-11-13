Flashback Friday! The New Apparis x Juicy Couture Faux Fur Tracksuit Is As Noughties As It Gets

Can you believe Juicy Couture is 25-years-old?! The iconic athleisure brand (before athleisure was even a thing!) is collaborating with cruelty-free, vegan fashion and faux fur brand Apparis, and the resulting collection is as fun as you can imagine.

Apparis and Juicy reimagined two styles of the cult-favorite tracksuit, in black and baby pink, revamping the garment in ultra-soft and fuzzy faux fur. Between the holidays coming up (read: extra time to lounge around after meals) and our new WFH lifestyles, it’s the perfect addition to your stay-at-home rotation.

The collection also features two exclusive outerwear pieces made with Apparis’ PlucheTM faux fur and vegan shearling fabric; perfect for when temperatures start to plummet.

For the coinciding Apparis x Juicy Couture editorial campaign—aptly titled Faux Fur Fantasy—the collection is modeled by twins Brenn and Jules Lorenzo, founding members of the all-female skate crew Skate Kitchen. The nostalgic images, shot at dawn in a Queens skate park, seek to channel the type of sister dynamic reminiscent of Juicy Couture pinups, Paris and Nicky Hilton.

A 2020 take on a 2000 classic? We’re feeling it!

