Antonin Tron Debuts His First Collection for Balmain

Anotnin Tron had some pretty substantial shoes to fill when he stepped into the creative director role at Balmain in November of 2025. Replacing Olivier Rousteing at the house was always going to be tough. Rousteing’s opulent aesthetic catapulted Balmain back to pop culture relevance over this 14-year tenure and made the name Balmain synonymous with pointy shoulders, skintight pants, harlequin prints, abundant and cascading drapery, and more crystals than a fully stocked Swarovski warehouse. Rousteing’s Balmain was hyper luxurious and fabulous and fun and more than a little camp. It was also distinctly his own — a brand that often felt out of tune with many of the broader movements and trends in the fashion industry. That’s why it worked, though. Rousteing did what he did and the customers who responded to it really responded to it, because what he gave them — especially in the form of $10,000+ party dresses — was often not to be found anywhere else.

Tron’s Balmain is something else, though. Something softer, less rigid, less high-glossy. Constructions feel lighter. Draping more fluid. One imagines that is exactly what the brass at Balmain were hoping for when they hired him, given his work at his own label, Atlein, which looks positively subdued next to Rousteing’s.

Tron has not abandoned the existing Balmain customer, but he has, perhaps, taken her out of the realm of fashion high-fantasy that she so often occupied under Rousteing.

In the show notes, Tron stated that it was his goal to “[embrace] a corporeal dynamism; a more pragmatic and everyday vision of glamour, which feels lighter, freer and easier to move in; and, an honoring of the house’s haute couture beginnings, with [an emphasis on] artisanal craft and developing new iterations of the most luxurious fabrics, which are designed to be sumptuous but not overbearingly so.”

Colors are also more muted, more “nocturnal” as he calls it — dark blues, earthy browns, the occasional pop of green, and a whole lot of black.

It will be interesting to see what the Balmain customer makes of Tron’s less flashy, more wearable version of the brand. Maybe they were ready for a change too.