Antoni Porowski Hosts Banana Republic’s Special Irish Dinner

Banana Republic knows St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only day of the year to celebrate the Irish. Last night, the brand hosted a fun Ireland-themed holiday dinner at the Banana, the speakeasy inside their SoHo flagship. The Emerald Isle was the setting for their current holiday campaign.

The evening was hosted by culinary expert and cutie Antoni Porowski, who welcomed friends and industry insiders for a meal designed to evoke a classic Irish pub. The menu featured soda bread, potpie, and fresh crudités followed by incredible trifle carts. The band, Sweet Tooth Jazz was also on hand to play classic Irish rock songs with a modern twist that eventually turned into a singalong by the end of the night.

Tuesday’s dinner welcomed Banana Republic’s Meena Anvary, AnnaSophia Robb, Jeremiah Brent, Liza Koshy, Martha Hunt, Tanner Reese, Sophie Elgort, Marcos Fecchino, Simon Huck, Zacharias Niedzwiecki, Coco Bassey, Woldy Kusina, Mary Beth Barone, Freya Drohan, Hayden Brown, and more in looks from BR’s current collection. (Nobody wore green!!)

Banana Republic’s holiday campaign was shot in the beautiful Irish countryside and is the next iteration of the brand’s strategy. They are focusing on immersive storytelling and experiences that evoke the spirit of travel and adventure through fashion. The brand is really getting into the Irish spirit with a partnership with NYC cult favorite Mary O’s. Mary O’Halloran will be on-site at their Soho store today serving her signature Irish soda bread scones, hot with homemade jam and Irish butter, for shoppers while supplies last.

Before making their Irish goodbyes, guests went home with a piece from the new Banana Republic cashmere line and an engraved pint glass.

