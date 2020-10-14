Antoni Porowski Cooks Up A Collab with J Brand

Queer Eye cutie Antoni Porowski has released a 10-piece sustainable minded capsule collection with J Brand. The line features 6 singular pant styles, a leather trucker, bomber jacket, and two graphic t-shirts.

“Leave it to me to launch a capsule collection with J Brand during a global pandemic where most of us have nowhere to be but home on the couch, but here we are,” Porowski says. “Fortunately, these pieces – like my go-to skinny silhouette in three classic denim washes and my matching leather pant and jacket getup (naturally) – are as classic as mozzarella sticks and timeless enough to last beyond the days of social distancing and sourdough starters. As a longtime J Brand fan, I’m excited to launch this collaboration with my favorite denim brand filled with staples I love and that I hope you will too.”

All denim styles are washed with J Brand’s proprietary water-saving Eco Wash process, which uses an average of 90% less water in the wash process. Additional styles utilize recycled thread, premium organic cotton, and responsibly sourced leather.

The line is available now online and at Bloomingdale’s with price points ranging from $128 to $1,128.

Porowski, who serves as Queer Eye’s food and wine expert, is also developing a feature film, Girls and Boys, for Netlix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The feature is loosely based on his real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man.

