Anne Hathaway Thinks Models These Days Are Too Skinny

Anne Hathaway has five movies coming out this year including ‘Mother Mary’ on April 17, Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ on July 17, and, of course, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ on May 1. This means she’s in full-on promotion mode, doing interviews and appearing on magazine covers, including this one for Harper’s Bazaar’s April issue.

In the accompanying profile by Leah Chernikoff, Hathaway talks about making movies and being a mom and is, as always, perfectly poised and impeccably media trained. Hathaway is an incredible actor, but raw and unfiltered she is not.

She does give a few insights into her life, like the fact that she stopped drinking a few years ago — “It all just works better for me without it.” — and that she’s working to not be such a stress-y person for the sake of not just herself, but everyone she comes into contact with. “I just decided that it wasn’t fair for me to move through my life as a stressed person,” she says. “I don’t want my kids to be around it, I don’t want my friends to be around it, I don’t want strangers to be around it, I don’t want people I work with to be around it. So I’ve done a lot of work to figure out how to metabolize differently, so that way I don’t feel overwhelmed by all that’s coming at me and that I’m participating in, but I actually feel really excited by it.”

One gets the sense that Chernikoff tried to talk to Hathaway about whether or not she’s had any plastic surgery, but Hathaway shut her down, crediting her youthful appearance to not drinking and using Shiseido products — Chernikoff notes that she is a Shiseido brand ambassador — and saying that she doesn’t want to “discuss medical information.”

Perhaps it should come as no surprise then that one of more interesting parts of the profile doesn’t come courtesy of Hathaway at all, but instead from her ‘Devil’ costar Meryl Streep, who talks about attending fashion shows in Milan while filming the movie and being struck by the extreme thinness of the models. “I thought that all had been addressed years ago,” she told Chernikoff. “Annie clocked it too and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She’s a stand-up girl.”

More and more designers these days seem to have completely lost interest in any sort of meaningful size diversity on the runway, which is a shame because a few years ago it felt like some progress was actually being made. That Hathaway noticed this too and used what power she has to do what she could is admirable, even if she doesn’t talk about it herself in the interview.

The photos that accompany the profile are, of course, excellent. Whether Shiseido, surgery, sobriety, or just plain old good genes are responsible for Hathaway’s good looks, the fact is, she knows how to work her angles in front of a camera. The shoot looks like a mashup of old Revlon ads and Robert Palmer-meets-Nagel girls.

There’s also a cute video of Hathaway doing an endearingly dreadful painting of herself as Andy Sachs in the first ‘Devil’ movie and sharing some of her favorite thing, among them: the works of Stephen Sondheim, the film ‘Blades of Glory,’ and her costar Emily Blunt. Check out the full video below and read her Bazzar cover story in it’s entirety here.