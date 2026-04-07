Anna Wintour Lands Her First Vogue Cover

Anna Wintour is on the cover — THE COVER! — of the latest issue of Chloe Malle’s Vogue alongside Meryl Streep. And both Devils are, indeed, wearing Prada: Wintour in a red Prada maxi dress with Manolo Blahnik shoes, S.J. Phillips necklaces, and Chanel sunglasses, and Street in a black Prada suit, Prada sunglasses, and her swishiest Miranda Priestly wig. The cover was shot by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Grace Coddington.

The article that accompanies the cover was written by Malle, but is more of a lightly edited transcript of a conversation between Streep, Wintour, and filmmaker Greta Gerwig (who directed Streep in 2018’s ‘Little Women’). It’s an interesting conversation. You can tell that Streep admires Wintour and that Gerwig admires Streep and that Wintour is unbothered by anyone, which is just so Miranda Priestly of her. See isn’t rude or anything — indeed, she seems to genuinely like and respect Streep — but this is her house and she seems very comfortable in it. As she should be.

When Streep says that the fashion media industry is “disintegrating,” Wintour lets her finish talking and then counters her statement, saying, “I like to think we’re evolving rather than disintegrating. We are still here. We’re all doing our jobs—in different ways and across multiple platforms instead of just one, but how wonderful is that? We’re reaching far more people.”

Streep quickly backtracks, saying, “Oh, I didn’t mean disintegrating!”

In that moment, one can almost see the horror of realization that might have flashed across Streep’s face at the thought that she had offended the legendary editor. But Wintour is a class act and quickly reaffirmed their connection and intimacy with a personal anecdote: “When I heard rumors that this new film might be happening, I called Meryl to ask if it was true. I knew she would tell me if it was going to be all right. She hadn’t yet read the script, so she said she’d call me back. And that’s what she did. She read the script. She called me back and said, “Anna, I think it’s going to be all right.” She told me very little about what happens in the film, but I trusted her implicitly.”

Later in the interview, when Streep talks about how hard it was to get costumes for the first film because designers were so afraid of Wintour and on this point, Wintour does not argue. She does however heap praise on Pierpaolo Piccioli for the red dress he designed for Streep’s character: “It’s a great dress,” she tells Streep. “You look amazing in it.”

Check out the full interview here.