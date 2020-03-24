The CFDA and Vogue Launch Covid-19 Fundraising Initiative

Today, Anna Wintour and CFDA chairman Tom Ford announced the launch of “A Common Thread,” a fundraising initiative supporting those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative will be accompanied by a video series, which launches tomorrow. The series will feature those in the industry whose businesses and livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic and its economic impact. The videos will feature designers as well the workers behind the scenes who keep thsee businesses going. The videos will be on Vogue and the CFDA’s digital platforms.

Anyone looking to support the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief can text THREAD to 44-321 or contribute online HERE. Parameters of the fund are still being established and applications will be available on the CFDA website beginning on Wednesday, April 8th. The fund is not limited to former Fashion Fund participants or members of the CFDA.

This is the latest response from the fashion industry as they attempt to pull together during the pandemic. Last week, Christian Siriano responded to a tweet from governor Andrew Cuomo asking for personal protective equipment such as gowns and masks. Siriano and his team are aiming to make 1,000 masks for New York hospitals. Other designers, such as Brandon Maxwell, Nicole Miller, Cynthia Rowley, and Michael Costello have also stepped up to the plate and have been making masks and gowns to donate.

Stylist and InStyle fashion editor Julia von Boehm is also doing her part to raise funds to benefit three charities that are helping during the pandemic. Von Boehm is offering video styling sessions from $300-$600 with funds going to World Kitchen Center, World Health Organization Covid-19 Response Fund, or Center for Disaster Philanthropy Covid-19 Response Fund.

LA based designer Andy Salzer of Hiro Clark has also created a special t-shirt with 50% of the proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry, which helps keep kids fed and healthy during quarantine. The shirt features a hand washing graphic and the lyrics to California Dreamin’. The shirts go for $98 and come in black, white, or grey. A bar of soap is included in every order! Go to HiroClark.com to order.

