André Leon Talley Says Anna Wintour Is “Not Capable” of “Human Kindness” (Daily Mail)

“André Leon Talley, former editor-at-large of Vogue, has revealed his friendship with Anna Wintour is over in his upcoming memoir, The Chiffon Trenches,” writes the Daily Mail. “The fashion editor, 70, writes he has ‘huge emotional and psychological scars’ from his decades long friendship with the magazine’s notoriously icy editor. In a scorching passage he writes: ‘She is immune to anyone other than the powerful and famous people who populate the pages of Vogue. She has mercilessly made her best friends people who are the highest in their chosen fields. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Mr. and Mrs. George Clooney are, to her, friends. I am no longer of value to her.'”

Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to Support Covid-19 Relief Efforts (Beyonce.com)

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to donate $6 million to local community-based organizations, UCLA, and the National Alliance in Mantal Illness (NAMI) in providing mental Wellness services in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit.

Read her full statement below and click here for a full list of the organizations she and the BeyGOOD foundation are supporting and to donate to those same organizations yourself.

Rich Hamptonites Are Getting Coronavirus Tests Thanks to $1,000 House Calls (Page Six)

“Wealthy Hamptons residents are getting Covid-19 diagnostic and antibody tests at their mansions from concierge medical firms who charge membership fees in the thousands,” writes Page Six. “One medic running this service is Dr. Bernard Kruger, who has a private practice uptown and whose clients reportedly include Leon Black, Howard Stern, Tommy Mottola, Tommy Hilfiger and Sting. The tests are free to members, but come with a house-call fee of $1,000.”

UK Government Suspends Commercial Convictions (Business of Fashion)

“Britain’s government will void legal attempts to evict or force out small retailers and businesses due to non-payment of rent during the coronavirus crises,” writes Business of Fashion. “To stop these unfair practices, the government will temporarily ban the use of statutory demands and winding up orders where a company cannot pay their bills due to coronavirus, to ensure they do not fall into deeper financial strain,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Victoria’s Secret Files Complaint Against Sycamore Partners (WWD)

Sycamore Partners is trying to get out of their deal to buy a 55 percent stake in Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, the company that owns Victoria’s Secret, is not having it. “Sycamore ignores a fundamental problem with its apparent case of buyer’s remorse: at the time the parties negotiated the agreement, the world was already well aware of the existence of COVID-19 and parties had agreed that Sycamore would bear the risk of any adverse impacts stemming from the pandemic,” L Brands said in a complaint filed in a Delaware court on Thursday.

MADE and Mastercard Release Their Final Collaboration With Sophia Chang

Designer Sophia Chang created a limited-edition collection exclusively available at Fred Segal, titled “I’m not perfect but I’ll keep trying,” which shines a light on and supports frontline healthcare workers in the New York area with 100% of the purchase price benefiting the Frontline Strong Relief Fund. The collection ranges in price from $10 for a keychain to $300 for a flight suit.

Prabal Gurung Donates 2000 N95 Masks to New York Hospitals in Partnership With The COVID Foundation

This donation marks the launch of the brand’s ongoing response effort to get critical and medical grade protections into the hands of those who are fighting to protect the community. The COVID Foundation, an organization dedicated to protecting the frontlines and supporting vulnerable communities in order to slow the contagion of COVID-19, facilitated the procurement, verification, and distribution of these masks. With the support of their expertise, Prabal Gurung has delivered National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) compliant equipment to thoughtfully selected hospitals and clinics in underserved and marginalized areas of New York.

“I am thrilled to partner with The COVID Foundation to deliver critical protections to the heroes working tirelessly to save lives,” wrote Gurung in a statement. “I am so inspired by their courage and unwavering resilience. During this difficult time, unity and hope are vital to the health of our humanity. By working together with this incredible organization, sharing information and resources, we were able to support the medical community.”

