Anita Dongre Opens Her New Beverly Hills Boutique With A Star-Studded Soirée

Hollywood’s got a glamorous new addition! Over the weekend, fashion designer Anita Dongre opened her new flagship boutique on the West Coast—to be exact, on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. The iconic shopping street is now home to Dongre’s latest retail location, which was feted with a luxe opening party hosted by Mindy Kaling and Poorna Jagannathan.

The fashionable evening kicked off with a cocktail hour and themed bites as guests explored Dongre’s new store. The open, relaxed space featured shimmering green walls overlaid with lush botanical patterns, which smoothly coordinated with many guests’ equally blossoming Dongre ensembles—which all feature artisanal Indian designs. The glamorous night was complete with a special speech by Dongre, witnessed by a crowd filled with stars across entertainment, pop culture, social media, and much more.

As for the designer’s fashionable guest list? Jay Shetty, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Anjula Acharia, Deepica Mutyala, Maejor Ali, Richa Moorjani, Saagar Shaikh, Yvonne Orji, Anita Chatterjee, Anjali Bhimani, Francia Raisa, and more were all in attendance, creating a night to remember.

All images: Yellowyolk

