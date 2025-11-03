News

Anita Dongre Opens Her New Beverly Hills Boutique With A Star-Studded Soirée

Mindy Kaling, Yvonne Orji, and more toasted the designer's latest retail location on the West Coast

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Anita Dongre, Retail, designers, Mindy Kaling, Jay Shetty, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Anjula Acharia, Deepica Mutyala, Maejor Ali, Richa Moorjani, Saagar Shaikh, Yvonne Orji, Anita Chatterjee, Anjali Bhimani, Francia Raisa
Yvonne Orji, Anita Dongre, Poorna Jaganathan, Mindy Kaling, and Francia Raisa (Yellowyolk)

Hollywood’s got a glamorous new addition! Over the weekend, fashion designer Anita Dongre opened her new flagship boutique on the West Coast—to be exact, on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. The iconic shopping street is now home to Dongre’s latest retail location, which was feted with a luxe opening party hosted by Mindy Kaling and Poorna Jagannathan.

The fashionable evening kicked off with a cocktail hour and themed bites as guests explored Dongre’s new store. The open, relaxed space featured shimmering green walls overlaid with lush botanical patterns, which smoothly coordinated with many guests’ equally blossoming Dongre ensembles—which all feature artisanal Indian designs. The glamorous night was complete with a special speech by Dongre, witnessed by a crowd filled with stars across entertainment, pop culture, social media, and much more.

Anita Dongre’s Beverly Hills boutique opening

As for the designer’s fashionable guest list? Jay Shetty, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Anjula Acharia, Deepica Mutyala, Maejor Ali, Richa Moorjani, Saagar Shaikh, Yvonne Orji, Anita Chatterjee, Anjali Bhimani, Francia Raisa, and more were all in attendance, creating a night to remember.

All images: Yellowyolk

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Jennifer Aniston’s New Beau, Hilary Duff’s Musical...

Jake Fleming Wants You To Have Fun...

Maria Grazia Chiuri Is Fendi’s New Chief...

5 Top Trends To Know From Atlanta...

Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta...

Max Mara Delivers Sculpted Simplicity in Milan...

Is Saks Selling Bergdorf Goodman?, Miley’s First...

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Exit Oscar...

Jaden Smith Gets Lukewarm Response to New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.