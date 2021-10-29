Andy Valmorbida is the Art Entrepreneur Behind the Upcoming Richard Hambleton Digital Experience

Valmorbida has played an integral role in catalysing as well as representing some of the most important trends in the art world. Untitled-1, a Valmorbida founded company, consists of an art trading platform, where the company owns over 450 paintings as well as a vast copyright library. Valmorbida recently acquired the copyright to Richard Hambleton’s original oeuvre as well as other artists. Playing on the recent success of creative art installations such as the van Gogh Immersive Experience, as well as his own rich history of creating pop-up art shows, Valmorbida is turning heads with the upcoming Richard Hambleton Digital Experience. Having recently been featured in the New York Times, the Richard Hambleton Digital Experience is bound to bring recognition to the artist as well as feed the new culture of art installations.

Valmorbida, a legend in the art world in his own right as an art entrepreneur, gained initial recognition by pioneering the concept of the pop-up art show. Valmorbida has collaborated with the likes of Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Lovine, Bombardier Aerospace, and P. Diddy. With his recent acquisition of the Hambleton copyright and with his 15-year history of disrupting the art industry, Valmorbida is well equipped to continue pushing the industry forward with his new Richard Hambleton Digital Experience. Having built his brand in the industry on creative and avant-garde art shows partially aimed at opening up access to art — and with a recent focus on more lucrative aspects of the industry such as licensing, merchandising, and even NFTs — Valmorbida is the ideal suitor to bring awareness to the storied artist in a novel way. As one of the pioneers of the street art movement alongside Basquiat and Haring, Hambleton inspired the likes of Banksy and other modern counterparts. Solidifying his art-world fame with the Shadow Figure drawings he would create on the streets of the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the early 1980s, Hambleton’s initial foray into street art began by painting crime scene style outlines of bodies on the sidewalks. While many found his art controversial, Hambleton was able to both innovate street art culture as well as secure mainstream success during his lifetime.

Despite playing an equally significant role in the street art movement, Hambleton never received the same recognition as his peers Warhol, Basquiat, and Haring having become a recluse following an opioid addiction that overtook his life. To this day this is still the case. Now that street art culture has matured, and Hambleton’s influence on some of the most popular contemporary artists has been acknowledged, Valmorbida plans to bring awareness to the late artist’s work. Further, as the estates of Warhol, Basquiat, and Haring have secured some of the largest licensing and merchandising deals in the world, by showcasing Hambleton’s genius and legacy with the new show, Valmorbida hopes to tap into that market as well as to bring recognition to the revolutionary artist. Beyond raising awareness on Hambleton, Valmorbida’s Richard Hambleton Digital Experience is specifically designed to redefine today’s assumptions of an art exhibition. Due to his strong history pushing the envelope on what art installations can be as well as with his strong history democratizing access to art via his pop-up art shows, Valmorbida has big plans for the Richard Hambleton Digital Experience. With the huge success of the van Gogh Immersive Experience, we are sure Valmorbida’s newest show will resonate with the public in the same way.

