And Just Like That… To End This Season

HBO Max’s And Just Like That… is coming to an end. The show made the announcement on Instagram today in a statement from showrunner, Michael Patrick King. He said the show will be ending with a two-part finale this month and made the decision while he was writing the last episode of season 3. The show has received mixed reviews from fans over the years but the show was still a success.

Dotdash Meredith Gets A Major Name Change

This just in! Dotdash Meredith is entering a new era, having been renamed People Inc. The publisher’s name change was chosen to lean into its flagship publication People, while showing a commitment to new future content—complete with a new logo. The major switch doesn’t seem to have affected the company’s roster of heritage lifestyle titles, including InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens,, Verywell, and Southern Living—at least, not yet!

“When we put Dotdash and Meredith together over three years ago, we knew our combined name wasn’t the most elegant or meaningful,” said CEO Neil Vogel in a statement. “As our business and ambitions have grown, we realized we already had the best name for us, People. People Inc. reflects our energy and vibrancy, the promise of our incredible brands, and our distinctly human legacy.”

Chanel Is The Latest Luxury Brand Hit By Client Data Breaches

Chanel-oh no! Looks like a data breach has hit Chanel, which shared with customers this morning that one of its U.S. databases was accessed by an “unauthorized external party” that retrieved some of its client data on July 25. The label stated that it quickly contacted cybersecurity experts to support its investigation of the database, which is hosted by a third-party service provider and hasn’t been infected by any malware. However, that “external party” did obtain limited names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and phone numbers from clients who contacted Chanel’s U.S. client care center. The brand warned customers to stay alert for suspicious emails, phone calls, or other strange communications—and that it will never ask for passwords, identification links, or sensitive customer information for any reason. Noted! But this isn’t the only luxury fashion data breach news recently—or even this week. Yesterday, Dior began altering customers shortly after confirming a U.S. client data breach in May, according to Cyber Daily. Louis Vuitton also just confirmed a client data breach from cybercrime group ShinyHunters that took place on July 2, according to CPO Magazine. One thing’s for sure: we’re staying vigilant online this year!

Who’s Cast In The Isabella Blow Biopic?

Isabella Blow‘s upcoming biopic has an exciting update! The dramatic film, currently titled The Queen of Fashion, has just finished production—and simultaneously revealed its full cast list, according to IMDb. Andrea Riseborough will play Blow, while the late Lee Alexander McQueen will be played by Joe Cole. The wider star-studded cast includes Richard E. Grant, Dane DeHaan, Ncuti Gawa, Michelle Dockery, Alexandra Shulman, Emily Beecham, Stacy Martin, Miranda Richardson, Sebastian De Souza, and Fionn O’Shea. Martin will notably portray edgy fashion muse Daphne Guinness, while O’Shea will portray Philip Treacy. Though no release date’s been set for the movie, it continues McQueen’s presence across entertainment this year. The late designer will also be portrayed by Bridgerton star Luke Newton in Sam Helfrich’s upcoming Off-Broadway production “House of McQueen,” which starts previews at the The Mansion at Hudson Yards this month before opening on September 9—shortly before New York Fashion Week. Here’s hoping we spot Newton in the front row!

Tom Holland Is Prada Beauty’s Newest Fragrance Face!

Looks like Spider Man’s making his first foray into beauty! Tom Holland has been named Prada Beauty‘s newest global brand ambassador, which the brand just shared on Instagram. To kick off his new project, Holland is fronting the brand’s dynamic new men’s fragrance, Paradigme. Expanding the existing Prada fragrance family, Paradigme features oriental-woody notes of bergamot, geranium, balsam, and musk, all encased in a slick green and black ombré bottle—accented, of course, with Prada’s signature triangle. Chic!

Revolve Steps Into Summer With Ariana Greenblatt

Revolve is soaking up the sun this season, with a little help from Ariana Greenblatt! The actress is front and center for the retailer’s latest Summer 2025 campaign, inspired by nostalgia for the early 2000’s. Photographed by Amber Asaly, Greenblatt poses against vibrant backdrops in a range of styles, including sweet printed dresses, loafers, bloomers, lightweight knits, and more. Each piece hails from her exclusive curation for Revolve, featuring labels like Majorelle, Rag & Bone, For Love & Lemons, Tony Bianco, Converse, Reebok, More to Come, Lovers and Friends, and much more. You can discover the full Ariana Greenblatt x Revolve edit now on Revolve.com!

All images: Amber Asaly

Rebecca Minkoff Is Popping Up In Montauk This Month!

The Hamptons is getting a dash of Rebecca Minkoff‘s edgy-chic style this summer! Until August 10, the designer will be launching her latest pop-up at Sole East in Montauk. The exclusive shop at 90 Second House Road is curated for The Hamptons set with pieces from Minkoff’s latest summer collections—think beach-ready woven bags, bohemian metal jewelry, and more! Plus, Minkoff herself will be appearing during the pop up to assist customers and oversee her latest project. We can’t wait to pay her a visit!

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Leans Into Denim For Its First Footwear Collab

Derek Lam 10 Crosby‘s stepping into new territory this month! The brand’s just launched a new capsule collection in collaboration with Frēda Salvador, simultaneously marking its first co-branded footwear launch. The duo’s limited-edition line stems from their shared love of denim, featuring a sweet ballet flat crafted in both blue denim and woven white leather colorways. The collection’s complete with a blue denim trench coat, lined in Salvador’s signature silver studs for a chic edge. You can check out the full collab, which retails from $295 to $595, now at Derek Lam 10 Crosby and Freda Salvador boutiques, as well as DerekLam.com and FredaSalvador.com.

All images: Courtesy of Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.