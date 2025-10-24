Events

Amouage Toasted Its Luxe New Scents With A Sky-High Dinner

The perfumery's gleaming soirée celebrated its latest chic fragrances

by Aaron Royce
Amouage (Courtesy of Amouage)

This week, luxury fragrance house Amouage brought its stylish scents high above Manhattan—the top floor of Summit One Vanderbilt, to be exact. The chic, Oman-founded brand held an intimate dinner on Wednesday night to showcase its Odyssey collection’s final chapter of concoctions, which guests discovered upon entering the fully mirror-lined space.

After enjoying themed cocktails and live instrumental music, guests sat down for an elegant dinner surrounded by floor-to-ceiling mirrors and lush green and white florals. Everyone sipped wine and champagne while enjoying a curated menu by Chef Daniel Boulud, including frankincense-infused shiso bavarois, black cardamom cured fluke, smoked lobster tail and venison loin. During dinnertime, chief creative officer Renaud Salmon revealed presentations of Amouage’s smoothly sleek Existence and Decision eau de parfums—as well as interactive fragrance elements, from sauces inside fragrance bottles to an analysis of frankincense quality. The night was complete with fruity sudachi sherbet, which secretly covered a miniature bottle of Existence.

Summit One Vanderbilt

Amouage’s eau de parfums

Each guest ended the night on a well-scented note, taking home chic gift bags with full-sized fragrances to carry them through the crisp beginnings of autumn. The evening’s stylish attendees included Jamie Chung, Christian Bendek, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Constantin Kyprianou, Carly Witteman, Carlysle McNaught, Justin Fenner, Carly Cardellino, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Amouage

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway.

