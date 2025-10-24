This week, luxury fragrance house Amouage brought its stylish scents high above Manhattan—the top floor of Summit One Vanderbilt, to be exact. The chic, Oman-founded brand held an intimate dinner on Wednesday night to showcase its Odyssey collection’s final chapter of concoctions, which guests discovered upon entering the fully mirror-lined space.

After enjoying themed cocktails and live instrumental music, guests sat down for an elegant dinner surrounded by floor-to-ceiling mirrors and lush green and white florals. Everyone sipped wine and champagne while enjoying a curated menu by Chef Daniel Boulud, including frankincense-infused shiso bavarois, black cardamom cured fluke, smoked lobster tail and venison loin. During dinnertime, chief creative officer Renaud Salmon revealed presentations of Amouage’s smoothly sleek Existence and Decision eau de parfums—as well as interactive fragrance elements, from sauces inside fragrance bottles to an analysis of frankincense quality. The night was complete with fruity sudachi sherbet, which secretly covered a miniature bottle of Existence.

Each guest ended the night on a well-scented note, taking home chic gift bags with full-sized fragrances to carry them through the crisp beginnings of autumn. The evening’s stylish attendees included Jamie Chung, Christian Bendek, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Constantin Kyprianou, Carly Witteman, Carlysle McNaught, Justin Fenner, Carly Cardellino, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Amouage

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.