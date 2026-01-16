Get a First Look at Amira Casar’s Incredible Wardrobe Ahead of Next Week’s Sale

Actress Amira Casar (Call Me by Your Name, La Maison) is cleaning out her closet and everyone is talking about it. Why? Because she’s partnered with Paris-based luxury resale company ReSee to sell a trove of truly special pieces of fashion history. From ’60s and ’70s Saint Laurent (back when the labels still carried the “Yves”) to ’90s Margiela to Ghesquiere-era Balenciaga — aka the best Balenciaga — there’s something in this sale for everyone.

Founded in 2013 by former Vogue and Self Service editors Sabrina Marshall and Sofia Bernardin, ReSee has orchestrated the closet cleanouts of some of the world’s most famous fashion plates: from Catherine Deneuve and Oprah Winfrey to Emma Chamberlain and Naomi Campbell.

So why is Casar parting with all these incredible treasures?

“I just could not project myself any longer in these clothes, as much as I loved them,” she told WWD. “I wanted to make a revolution in my life.”

Apparently she was inspired to let her stylish threads go after playing Saint Teresa of Avila at the Avignon Festival in 2024.

“She gave up all the worldly goods to become a very important nun, a very feminist nun, educating young women on how to carry themselves,” she said. “She gave them a whole suitcase of rules and laws. She restructured the whole of the Carmelites. And I thought, if Saint Teresa could get rid of all her worldly goods, then I should be able to.”

Casar is not exactly giving up all her worldly goods, but 250 pieces of high-fashion history is certainly nothing to scoff at. And a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to Fondation Valentin Haüy for the blind.

The sale will kick off on January 26, just a few days before the official start of Paris Couture Fashion Week, so if you’re looking for a little vintage something to wear to the shows, you know where to go.