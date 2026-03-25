Olympic Figure Skating Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Officially Joins Nike’s Roster

America loves a winner and after securing gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, America (and the world) is loving figure skater Alysa Liu extra hard.

So it should really come as no surprise that Nike has decided to jump on the Liu bandwagon and fold the skating prodigy-turned-comeback story of the year into their roster of elite athletes.

The brand made their partnership with Liu Instagram-official earlier this week when they posting her on their grid. In the photos Liu wears two of the brand’s most coveted early 2026 releases — the Jacquemus Moon Shoe and the Air Max 95 “Neon.”

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Nike is also releasing a commemorative capsule collection that includes a special-edition graphic tee and a hoodie heavily inspired by Liu’s Olympic gold medal run.

The sweatshirt, at least, is available now on Nike.com for $70.