Italy’s Best Luxury Brands Are Hosting Awesome Activations in NYC April 9 – 11

The phrase “Made in Italy” is synonymous with luxury, creativity, and craftsmanship, but what does all that really mean? Well, if you’re in New York April 9 – 11, you can find out for yourself! Altagamma — the foundation representing Italy’s high-end cultural and creative industries and its leading companies across fashion, design, jewelry, automotive, fine food, wine, hospitality, yachting, wellness, and beauty — is partnering with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) on the Icons of Italy initiative to bring the best of what Italy does best to New York City for three days of seriously cool brand activations:

See master artisans demonstrating techniques refined over centuries and revealing the process behind iconic creations

Attend dedicated workshops showcasing how extraordinary fabrics or jewellery techniques are crafted

Taste wines from the finest vintages and enjoy show cooking demonstrations that highlight the deep connection between Italian fine foods and their territories

Watch video installations and photographic exhibitions unveiling the creation of iconic pieces, step by step, from concept to completion

Touch bespoke fashion creations with exclusive personalizations Learn about archive presentations offering a rare glimpse into the heritage of iconic

brands, from historic fabrics and sketches to archival products and designs

brands, from historic fabrics and sketches to archival products and designs Listen to designer talks, conversations, and sound experiences

Pretty much every major Italian luxury brand is participating: Acquerello, Artemide, Automobili Lamborghini, B&B Italia, Bellavista, Benetti, Bertani, Boffi, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Buccellati, Buccellati, Bvlgari, Ca’ Del Bosco, Calvisius, Canali, Dainese, Davide Groppi, De Padova, Dolce&Gabbana, Ducati, Etro, Fantini, Fazioli, Ferragamo, Ferrari Trento, Florim, Frette, Gessi, Giorgetti, Gucci, Herno, Illy, Isaia, Jil Sander, Kartell, Kiton, Livio Felluga, Masciarelli, Max Mara, Missoni, Molteni&C, Moroso, Nonino, Poltrona Frau, Pomellato, Porro, Prada, Sambonet, Santoni, Sonus Faber, Technogym, Tod’s, Valentino, Versace, Vhernier, and Zegna.

All the brands have cool stuff going on and you can check out the full list of activations HERE, but these are some of our personal favorites:

Automobili Lamborghini

533 W 26th St, April 10, 5PM – 8PM

Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program will showcase the brand’s bespoke personalization, alongside Italian partners including Fazioli with a live piano performance, Masciarelli and Nonino with a curated wine and grappa experience, Acquerello with risotto prepared live for guests.

Etro

720 Madison Ave, April 9 – 11

To celebrate Italian creativity and savoir-faire, the master tailor of ETRO Unique will welcome guests in the boutique to present ETRO’s Made‐to‐Measure service and guide guests through the maison’s sartorial craftsmanship. For the occasion, an exclusive selection of archival fabrics will be showcased, available for the creation of unique bespoke pieces, along with a limited capsule collection crafted from special fabrics, presented exclusively for the occasion. Wines provided by Bertani.

Ferragamo

663 Fifth Avenue, April 9 -11

The Vara shoe is an Italian icon. For generations, its unmistakable silhouette and signature bow have captured the essence of Ferragamo: timeless elegance, crafted with character. Ferragamo invites you to explore the iconic Vara—an enduring symbol of Ferragamo’s Made in Italy craftsmanship. Visitors will discover its origin story and create a bespoke Vara bow bag charm. Wines provided by Ferrari Trento.

Masciarelli

Lamborghini Lounge, 533 W 26th, April 10, 5PM – 8PM

Artemide boutique, 46 Greene St, April 9, 5PM – 7PM

A luxury sensory experience built around a guided blind wine tasting. It takes place in a completely darkened room, eliminating visual distractions to heighten aroma and taste. Guests are guided by an expert through the blind tasting of two Montepulciano wines. The same grape variety reveals two distinct expressions of Abruzzo through

structure, texture, and length. Taste becomes the sole narrative tool to tell the story of the territory. After the blind phase, light is gradually introduced. A curated lighting concept enhances the emotional impact of the reveal. The wine’s color and visual identity are unveiled only at the end. Lighting partners such as Artemide will shape this final moment. The result is an immersive, refined, and contemporary experience.

Molteni

160 Madison Ave, April 9 – 11:

A live artisan demonstration: The Art of Rattan Craftsmanship of the Continuum armchair, with Bonacina. Witness the centuries-old craft of rattan as one master artisans demonstrates the process behind their iconic pieces. Beginning with sustainably sourced rattan from Southeast Asia, the artisan will guide guests through each transformative step: soaking the natural material in water to achieve flexibility, carefully bending it into elegant forms, and hand-weaving or binding the rattan around frames with precision and skill. The Continuum armchair, designed by Gio Ponti, will be the key product, and final result available in Store and for guests to experience.

Tod’s

650 Madison Ave, April 9–11, 12 PM – 5 PM

To showcase Tod’s brand DNA and dedication to craftsmanship, an artisan will activate in-store at the Madison Avenue Flagship. Guests will witness the hand-making of the Gommino and Borsa Bag and can enjoy bespoke personalization, including monogramming, with any purchase.

And the best part? Attend any of these events and you could win a two night stay at one of 18 different 5-star hotels across Italy through the “Take the Journey – Win Italy” contest. Just take a photo or video of your experience at one of the activation listed HERE and submit it to [email protected], no later than April 26. The 18 most compelling images will be selected and awarded an exclusive two-nights stays at 18 different (but all extraordinary) ALTAGAMMA five-star hotels across Italy. These hotels are really the best that Italy has to offer. From the timeless beauty of Italy’s historic art cities to the breathtaking landscapes of the sea, mountains, and lakes, from refined wellness retreats to elegant golf resorts, winners will enjoy an unforgettable memory in some of the country’s most iconic hospitality destinations, true symbols of Italian hospitality excellence.

“Icons of Italy celebrates a cultural dialogue between Italy and the United States that has enriched both countries for generations,” says Matteo Lunelli, chairman of Altagamma. “American audiences have long recognized and embraced the creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit that define ‘Made in Italy.’ Through this initiative we want to share the richness and diversity of our creative industries, of our true Icons, offering visitors an authentic journey into the culture, traditions, and territories that shape Italian excellence.”